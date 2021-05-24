Fear the Walking Dead brings Cole back from the stadium

In the fourteenth episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia crosses paths with old faces, but the unexpected reunion isn’t happy.

Fear the living dead Season 6, Episode 11, “The Holding,” left fans on a cliffhanger. After sacrificing herself for her friends to escape worship, Alicia stayed behind. The episode concluded with a conversation between Alicia and Teddy, who seemed quite fascinated by the willful protagonist. Now, three episodes later, “Mother” picks up with Alicia. However, when Alicia and Teddy leave on a “special mission,” they run into some familiar faces – but this time they’re not friendly.

Hoping to get to know Alicia better, Teddy invites her on a mission. Just before their departure, a bus arrives with new recruits. To Alicia’s surprise, Dakota emerges. After a brief conversation, Teddy also invites the girl over and the trio set off. They arrive at a cemetery, where Teddy calls on the girls to exhume his mother’s corpse. With the body loaded into the truck, they return home. However, shortly after their trip, the truck’s tires explode after rolling over a nail strip.

As the group battles the invading marchers, a man comes out of the woods with a gun. He immediately recognizes Alicia. She knows him too and shouts: “Cole!” When Teddy asks who he is, she replies, “An old friend.” Cole explains that Alicia’s mother Madison is the only reason he’s still alive. Cole first appeared in Fear the living dead Season 4 and part of the Madison Community at Dell Diamond Baseball Stadium. After Madison sacrificed herself and the stadium fell, Cole and many other residents were presumed dead.

Cole seems happy to see Alicia at first but skeptical of Teddy. However, he offers to help them fix their car. He warns them that it is not safe on the road because “bad guys” steal and kill passing people. Later, when a hostile group surrounds them, Cole reveals that they are the “unsavory guys” he spoke of. With him, Viv and Doug, two other survivors of the stadium.

The situation quickly turns terrible. The group, led by Cole, dig into Teddy’s truck before deciding they want to know where his community is. Teddy refuses to tell them, so they plan to execute Teddy, Alicia, and Dakota. Showing a hint of decency, Cole offers to spare Alicia’s life if she joins his group. Alicia refuses, reminding him that he’s no better than the other bad people on the road. Just before the trio are executed, marchers emerge, shooting down Viv, Doug and the others. Then Alicia kills Cole.

This whole ordeal is heartbreaking for Alicia, who still mourns Madison in her own way. The fact that Madison sacrificed herself to save Cole and the community only makes matters worse. As Alicia points out, Madison gave her life for Cole, but he’s just another villain instead of doing good. Even Cole agrees, saying, “Maybe she should have let us die.” While it’s likely Madison wouldn’t have done things differently to protect her family, it’s a sobering moment for Alicia. Through the backstabbed interaction with Cole, she remembers the cruelty that exists in the world. Hopefully, it’s a learning moment, but not one that will take him further away from his group, especially under Teddy’s clutches.

