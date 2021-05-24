Cindy Crawford loves Maybelline Lash Stiletto mascara for length and volume





Despite all the damage that capitalism has caused, models are a beacon of hope. Who could forget their first time seeing a larger than life beauty like Cindy Crawford make Pepsi a staple? Even Coke die-hards like me were shot in the heart. Since appearing on the scene in the ’90s, models like Crawford have continued to thrive in the public eye, in large part thanks to their beauty and fashion recommendations. And while dressing like an ice cream cone might not be a challenge for the daring, the silk-infused mascara behind Crawford’s flowing lashes is a life-changing upgrade for everyone.

“What I like about this mascara is the brush, and I don’t do bottom mascara because it falls on me, because I have really long lower lashes. So unless I’m on a set I just keep it on top, ”Crawford said. Vogue in an overview of her daily beauty routine. And although she explains that she definitely found herself weaning off makeup as she got older, Maybelline Lash Stiletto Mascara is always non-negotiable. Given how impressive her lashes look after a few coats of the formula, it makes sense to know why.

According to the brand, the thick, dark lashes Crawford relishes are thanks to a formula rich in vitamin B5 – also known as biotin, the ingredient behind every hair growth formula that works – as well as panthenol and l jojoba oil, both known for their conditioning abilities. Add to that hydrolyzed silk, rayon, and hydrolyzed corn starch to lengthen lashes and increase volume, and it’s no wonder the formula has garnered over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

“I have been using this for over 15 years and love it,” writes a buyer alongside a before and after photo showcasing the skills of mascara. “It makes my eyelashes look a lot longer than they are. It does not clump, it washes out easily, and it does not flake. Self-proclaimed mascara newbie says he does his eyelashes unfathomable longer in one shot, while someone on the other side of the experience spectrum writes that after trying countless drugstore and luxury brand mascaras, the Lash Stiletto wins for maximum impact and rival tubes three times the price.

The compliment is increased by another buyer who says it’s better than the $ 50 mascaras, and since Crawford is quoted Chantecaille’s $ 73 formula as her other favorite mascara, we bet she feels the same. A buyer goes so far as to call it the “by far the best mascara in the worldWhile another explains that he checks every box for a great mascara: it adds length, volume and lash separation in two strokes without lumps or transfer to your lids.

They continue with the ingredients without smudges or flakes: “This mascara makes my lashes perfectly spread out and long, so they look like fakes but they are actually real!” I can’t say enough good things about that. ”Between their praise and Crawford’s resounding endorsement, we’re sold for $ 7 buy. Feel the same? Pick one on Amazon for you.

