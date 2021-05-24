Chi season 4 explores police brutality, political power, and time jumping

SPOIL ALERT: Don’t read on if you haven’t yet watched “The Chi” Season 4 premiere, which airs May 23 on Showtime.

In many ways, Showtime’s season three finale of “The Chi” ended on a hopeful note. Of course, the crooked Otis “Douda” Perry (Curtiss Cook) won the mayoral election and Armed Trig (Luke James) in driving his mob operations. And yes, Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) was shot in late retaliation for the murder of Coogie (Jahking Guillory). But there have been so many happy moments facing the front too, with Trig and Imani (Jasmine Davis) rallying for the wedding of Jake (Michael Epps), Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (Hannaha Hall), and even Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) starts running again – a notable milestone in her recovery after being kidnapped, imprisoned and raped in previous episodes.

But the season four premiere turned a lot of things upside down.

Starting things off with a montage set a month into the future from the rest of the events of the premiere, Kiesha was screaming in labor pains during a water birth; Emmett was hiding from an invisible person knocking on his bathroom door; Jake betrayed his close friend Kevin (Alex R. Hibbert) and Otis got shot.

With just a glimpse of what was to come, “The Chi” then snapped up its characters to begin showing how they got to these points, including the presentation of Kiesha meeting the prospective adoptive parents of her unborn baby; Emmett was sweating for fear that his father (Rolando Boyce) would spill the beans on his new wife that he would cheat on her; Jake and Kevin were pulled over by cops on their way home from school, which left Jake to the ground, beaten and handcuffed in a hospital bed, and Otis made a number of threats, including against the police who hurt Jake.

To break it all down, “The Chi” showrunner Justin Hillian chats with Variety about the decision to move forward in time and when the events of Season 4 catch up with the preview so far, as well as what to expect from Otis as mayor and the friendship of Jake and Kevin after going through such a traumatic event together.

What made you want to start this season lightly in the future and then go back in time, and when will the series catch up with the events of the opening premiere?

Everything that happened in that initial sequence happens in episode 5. There is still an element of mystery in this series and we just felt like with the characters that we had and the places they were, what was it? the most interesting thing that could happen? He is the most powerful man in town politically and also on the streets and if someone did something to this person what would be the result? We want to show how these political policies affect all of our characters and there are also a lot of people who have a reason for doing this to him, so we want people to be on this journey to ask who potentially did this and then we wanted to catch up in episode 5, so after that happens it’s the B side.

For the audience that can’t stop looking for clues as to who shot Otis and why, how specifically are the responses in the episodes leading up to the fifth predefined?

We deliberately want the public to engage and speculate. This is how I like to watch TV so you can assume and you can be right or you can be wrong. Just like last season, there was this assumption of “Oh, I think this person has Kiesha” or “I think this person is Kiesha” and you see how it goes from there. It rubs a lot of people the wrong way and a lot of people have reason to do it, and that’s also what got us excited about the idea. He pisses off so many people.

It’s also a huge coup to try to bring someone down like that.

Absolutely. There is certainly that side too because there is a lot of political jockeying going on.

You’ve already touched on what Kiesha went through last season, and so far in this season she just seems to be dealing with the pregnancy and being pretty candid with Kevin about her mental state when she got home. How much care will she really continue to do this season?

She certainly still has a lot of work to do, but she wants people to think she’s okay because what really attracts her is sympathy. It doesn’t seem authentic to him; it makes her feel like a victim. Even though she is a victim, she tries to find strength and show her strength so that people think she is okay, but she is not. She has a very long way to go. And a big part of this season is trying to reach a place of acceptance where she won’t be the same, but the new version of her can be amazing.

How active are his attempts to get there?

Not active in the sense of therapy, but certainly in the sense of being put in situations where she has to work through things and realize that, “Oh, okay, if I’m ever going to be in it. its whole I can be, I need to work on it or I have to think about it or accept it. We just wanted to play it as honest and real as possible.

I know you just said she won’t be going into therapy this season, but what she’s going through – and what Kevin and Jake went through in the first episode – seems almost overwhelming to face on their own, all the more so. that they are so young.

Yeah, Kevin can end up in therapy [and] other people may end up in therapy. We believe in therapy in the spectacle; we believe in the good therapy does and a lot of our characters therapy would help them a lot. But that’s pretty much anywhere we can find an organic moment for people to go into therapy and learn something about themselves. And also, Dre is a therapist and we will also see her do a part of her job.

It’s an interesting dynamic because she’s a professional but also their mother-in-law, and how well do you really say your parental numbers?

And it’s also that line of, “I’m a new step-parent and me and my wife are not on the same page when it comes to how to parent.” There is friction there, so it gets complicated.

Let’s go back to what Jake went through when the cop threw him to the ground and what Kevin went through witnessing after just wanting Jake to comply with the officer’s request. What inspired this story now?

Of course, everything that is going on in the world. Many writers – including myself – have stories of interactions with the police. But the why now we’re still thinking about what’s unique about this show that’s unique to the conversation we can offer. And what’s unique is that we have this mayor who is still a bit of a gangster. And that’s why we wanted it to be Jake: [Otis] did all of this to be able to make changes and now here is this kid he cares about and this bad thing happened to, but are you going to do the right thing? Are you just going to try and advance your personal agenda? Are you really going to try to be for the people? It’s putting the ball in his court to know what kind of man he wants to be. Lots of people have done a great job exploring police brutality [on television], but we felt like we had a character who could approach [the topic] differently. Will he try to spend political capital to try to correct this problem?

Otis has his way, but we’ve also seen Trig act right away to have a sense of fairness. In the future, to what extent do you lean more on that side of things?

We’re exploring both sides and really the question we came up with was, “So you’re looking for justice, but at some point what can we do with what we’ve got?” Trig taking matters into his own hands, what’s the more introspective version of this? We really wanted to explore this. And then to see if there’s a way for the political side to respond to that in the middle and potentially have an opportunity for real change.

How did you approach the different ways the anger and / or subsequent PTSD would manifest in Jake and Kevin? To what extent are the consequences for Jake related to the feeling that Kevin did not have his back?

We have had speeches in the room and there are generational things, but there are also just several schools of thought. [about this] and we like to keep things in the gray. Jake isn’t wrong, in my opinion, with the way he’s handled it and neither is Kevin, but I know people who feel like Kevin did, “You should just comply, do what you want. ‘they say, come home,’ and I know people like Jake who are like, ‘I shouldn’t have to do that.’ This conversation, we wanted to play that out. And then about the different treatment, we just really wanted to show that these characters are different. For Jake, the way he came, there was an expectation about things like this and it came from incidents the writers in the room had. Personally, with an incident that I experienced, I just wanted to move on; I didn’t want to talk about it. My thing was, “I escaped, it’s okay.” It’s not healthy, but it’s something that happens and we try to be as honest as possible. And the great thing about having these young men is that we can explore these different avenues and see the consequences of each choice because it’s complicated and there is no right or wrong answer. .

So far, it seems like this experience is breaking up their relationship, but is that fair to say? Or are there things to come that widen the divide?

There are things to come for sure, because what we really wanted to explore with Kevin and Jake this season is that there’s still that notion of good and bad kids and we’re not there. do not believe; we believe in the circumstances. And seeing the circumstances of someone like Jake change, you see their outlook change, you see their choices change. And then Kevin, same thing. It’s just about making it play in a way you might not expect when you watched the pilot.

And when it comes to Emmett, will he ever go out of his own way?

Emmett has his shit together! He’s always been that con artist, that scammer, and now we’ve removed that element and he’s become a successful businessman.

But he still has that family drama that he created and based on that flash-forward, something seems to be really wrong.

Sure, but that’s the thing when you’re in a position where you think the money will solve all your problems and then you get the money and then it’s like, “Oh, I still have these problems, now I have to look at myself. Maybe I got the problem. Maybe I need to change. Maybe I have to do some personal work. And then you start doing this job and you want a pat on the back, but there’s been a lot more time you weren’t great than you were great, so forgive me if I didn’t skip. of joy right now.

“The Chi” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Showtime.