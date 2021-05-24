Zack Snyder says his films aren’t right-wing





Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder says his films “don’t have a right-wing political agenda” and people “see what they want to see.”

Justice League Director Zack Snyder dismissed suggestions that his films have a “political right wing” while discussing his latest film, Army of the Dead. In a recent question-and-answer session organized by The Guardian, the director was asked various questions from a number of people, including actors he has worked with over the years. “A lot of people see right-wing politics in some of your films. What is your political position and has that changed over the years?” asked Sarah Polley, who starred in Snyder’s first film, the 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead. RELATED: Zack Snyder Wants to Make Religious and Pornographic Films Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. “I vote Democrat! I am a true lover of individual rights,” replied Snyder. “I have always been a strong advocate for women’s rights and women’s right to choose, and have always been surrounded by powerful women. And, of course, I am a great defender of the rights of all ethnicities and in all fields. I would say I’m pretty liberal. I want to make sure that everyone is heard and that everyone feels included. I don’t have a right-wing political agenda. People see what they want to see. For me, that was definitely not the point. “ Snyder’s statement appears to align with his recent support for DC and Warner Bros for making a movie about a Black Superman. Asked about the reported project – which comes from Ta-Nehisi Coates and JJ Abrams – Snyder called it “a bold and cool move and probably long overdue.” RELATED: Dave Bautista Compared Zack Snyder’s Directing Style to James Gunn’s No stranger to discussing the political implications of his films, Snyder also recently said that the current political climate is not conducive to his planned film adaptation of Ayn Rand. The fountain head, stating: “This is a book that is so politically charged that we need a more liberal government to do The fountain head so everyone doesn’t panic or something like that. Notably, Rand’s work and philosophy of objectivism has had an undeniable influence on modern American libertarians and conservatives. However, Snyder says his interpretation of The fountain head is separate from its policy. “You wanted a mansion, and you end up with something that looks like a house. To me that’s always what The fountain head “He explained.” For a lot of people it’s a big political question, but for me it’s not so much about it. RELATED: Sucker Punch is a Pop Culture Indictment, Says Zack Snyder Directed and co-written by Zack Snyder, Army of the dead stars Dave Bautista, Garret Dillahunt, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Raul Castillo, Tig Notaro, Theo Rossi and Ana de la Reguera. The film is in select theaters and streaming now on Netflix. Source: The Guardian The real heist of the Army of the dead, explained

About the Author Keegan Prosser

(663 Articles published)

Keegan Prosser is a pop culture writer, editor and nerd based in the Greater Seattle area. She has previously contributed to publications such as The Seattle Weekly, Rolling Stone Magazine and the Alaska Airlines Blog. Usually found browsing record stores or revisiting the Harry Potter series (book). More from Keegan Prosser







