Easttown Pond: Killer Investigation Ends (RECAP) | Entertainment

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for Mare of EasttownEpisode 6,Sore Must Be the Storm.]

The penultimate episode of Easttown mare can best be boiled down to an hour of breakthroughs and breakdowns. It’s an episode that sees Mare (Kate winslet) are finally reaching their breaking point as the emotions of the case bring unresolved grief to the surface. At the same time, there are monumental breakthroughs in the murder investigation that sets up what promises to be a tense and compelling finale.

Colins (Evan peters) death weighs heavily on Mare, who is reinstated in the Easttown Police Department. After all, it was she who drove him to the kidnapper’s house, despite his suspension. Mare tries to do good (and let go of her guilt) by visiting Colins’ mother and telling her how much of a detective her son was. All Mare gets for her problem is a slap in the face and a huge dose of blame for Colins’ death. With that, Mare comes home and ends up taking a picture, her usually steely demeanor cracking as she cries in her moms (Jean Smart) weapons (a scene taken up later in the episode by Mare and her own daughter).

While Colins ‘mother might hate Mares’ guts, it’s a different story around Easttown. There is a triumph next to the tragedy: the missing girls were sent home, and it was Mares’ relentless determination that led to their finding. Everyone is grateful, especially Dawn (Enid Graham), who hugs and thanks Mare for bringing Katie home. Even Briannas’ dad (Mackenzie Lansing) apologizes for being a little silly. Mare is once again a hero of her hometown. But with that comes an expectation, which Mare struggles with.

I have to collect my shit, she said to Richard (Guy Pearce) when he arrives home with a carefully arranged gift basket of cold beer and hoagies. Mare can’t relate right now, and Richard understands; hes okay to wait whenever Mare is ready. But with Colins’ death and the Erin (Cailee Spaeny) murder case still hanging over her head, she’s not in the right space for hot nights filled with flirtation and cheesesteaks.

Instead, Mare returns to therapy, this time on purpose, which in itself is progress. She admits that she can’t handle the pressure. I can feel it happening again, she said. Like panic, people’s expectation of being something that I don’t think is good enough to be. Her therapist Gayle (Eisa Davis) sees this as a deeper issue, related to Mare not properly mourning the death of her son Kevins (Cody Kostro). You hid behind other people’s grief, she said, first Katie, now Erin, but even after these cases the grief will still be there until you face it.

Taking that idea on board, Mare finally opens up and guides her therapist through the day Kevin died, on how she told her daughter Siobhan (Angourie rice) to come home and see him after a neighbor catches him sneaking into the house. It was Siobhan who found it hanging from the rafters in the attic. It’s a trauma the family never really dealt with because Mare refuses to talk about it. She closed as she had closed the attic, refusing to return to that dark place.

Ignoring the problem only made matters worse, especially for Siobhan, who bore the burden of finding her brother’s body. She has this lingering fear of losing a loved one; that’s why she’s so reluctant to leave for college and why she turns around when her new girlfriend stops responding to her texts. His possessive behavior but also quite understandable given Siobhan’s past. When there is a chance that she could lose someone close to her, she spins out of control, gets drunk and ends up yelling at her mother that she should have been the one who found Kevin, not her.

As heartbreaking as the moment is, it’s probably cathartic for Mare and Siobhan to let those emotions out, as it helps reignite the grieving process. But before the family can rebuild, there’s work to be done to resolve Erin’s case, and the pieces begin to come together. It begins when Mare finds Beths’ (Chinasa Ogbuagu) brother, Freddie (Dominique Johnson), overdosed (continuing the theme of opioid addiction). But it’s something Mare finds in the Freddies House that’s important, a trash bag full of old Erins clothes, with a shirt labeled Lake Harmony Family Reunion.

Kenny (Patrick Murney) reveals that he let Freddie take some of Erins’ stuff to give to his own daughter, as Freddie didn’t have the money to buy her a birthday present. But Mare is more interested in the Lake Harmony reunion because the date it took place matches the date on the Erins heart necklace. She wants to know if anything suspicious happened this weekend. Kenny doesn’t remember anything out of the ordinary, but confirms that he and Erin stayed in a cabin with cousin Billy (Robbie Tann).

As is now the case with this show, he wastes no time following, as it quickly becomes clear that Billy was somehow involved in the murder. After being kicked out of the family home because of his affair, John (Joe Tippett) returns with his increasingly abrasive brother Billy and their father, Pat (Gordon Clapp). Something has troubled Pat since the night of the murder, and he ends up telling John that in the wee hours of the morning, Billy came home covered in blood, pushing clothes into the laundry room. Pat thinks Billy killed Erin, and John later makes his brother confess.

In the midst of all of this, there is some confusion with Dylan (Jack Mulhern), who is called back for questioning after Brianna reveals that he was not at home on the night of the murder. Dylan asks for a lawyer as he becomes the prime suspect in the investigation. This pisses him off so much that he goes after Jess (Ruby Cruz), who he claims told police he burned Erins newspapers. Don’t open your fucking mouth anymore, or you’ll end up with your face ripped off, just like Erin, he threatens, pointing a gun at his head.

Meanwhile, Mare traces the Erins heart necklace to a town jeweler and confirms that it was purchased as Ross (last name Billys). With this info, she visits Lori (Julianne Nicholson), who thankfully ignores John’s request to keep Billy’s revelation to themselves and tells Mare what her husband told her. She recounts that Billy confessed to the murder and is the father of baby Erins, and that the couple started a relationship at the Lake Harmony reunion. When Erin threatened to go public, Billy panicked and killed her to cover up her incestuous relationship with her underage cousin.

As we end the episode with Mare setting off to find Billy, whom John took to the lake on one last fishing trip (armed with a gun in the tackle box), all fingers point in one direction. Or are they doing it? Because a cliffhanger suggests another turn of the tale. Jess arrives at the police station and shares a photo with the boss that she took from the Erins newspaper. We don’t see what’s in the picture, but I have a solid theory. I would put a lot of money on this pic showing Erin and John together and that it was John who had the relationship with Erin and killed her (or had Billy help him kill her).

Let’s look at the evidence and the clues. We know that John kept a secret from Lori, which she assumes was a big deal. However, at the start of this episode, Lori tells Mare that she could feel it the last time John cheated on her. This time she felt nothing. Is it because the secret is not a case, but a murder? Second, John was also at the Lake Harmony reunion, and the necklace was purchased under Ross, which is also his last name. Plus, the scene where John makes Billy confess is weird. I need you to say out loud that you killed her, he said, which almost sounds like training Billy to take the fall.

Whatever happens, Easttown mare was a very entertaining murder mystery, which left us guessing while building a city of well-executed and compelling characters. Hope he can stick the landing.

