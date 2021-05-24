Buck Showalter, More Explain Why Corey Kluber Shows MLB Losing Entertainment Value

Corey Kluber celebrates the no-hitter

Someday in the not too distant future when Big League baseball is played with more action again, when batters put the ball into play more than they hit and the game becomes more entertaining again, Corey kluberLast week may be well remembered as a tipping point for change.

After all, who doesn’t love a no-hitter, right? Well, at the end of the day, apparently a lot of people when there are six – seven if you count Madison Bumgarners unofficial in seven no-no innings – before Memorial Day.

Even for ice cream lovers, there can be too many Haagen-Dazs.

For a few seasons now, there has been an undercurrent of grumbling around baseball about the increase in strikeouts and lack of offense in the game, but Klubers no-hitter has drawn public comment from big names in sport who have raised the problem to a whole new one. level.

First of all, he was a future Hall of Fame pitcher, Clayton kershaw, telling reporters that too many non-hitters is probably not good for the game. Fans want to see hits, I understand that, and action, and not so many people hitting.

Then it was Don Mattingly, the former Yankee MVP and now Marlins manager, who said the words that surely struck the commissioner Rob manfred like a Aroldis Chapman fastball in the ribs. Noting that the increase in strikeouts and the lack of contact began years ago with analytical changes in swings and offensive philosophy, Mattingly said the problem has been building for years and that with all non-hitters, were at a point where he was getting a lot more attention as it’s just a game that is sometimes unattainable.

Unobservable, he said. This from a guy known as Donnie Baseball, for god’s sake.

In less than 24 hours, the industry was buzzing with reactions, largely from Boy Scouts and Executives who were delighted that someone with such notoriety was saying what he couldn’t say – at least not publicly without result.

I’ve heard a lot of people who are happy that a guy like Mattingly said that, a scout told me. He’s a high-character guy that everyone respects, so his words carry some weight. It’s not like he’s saying anything that I don’t hear from people in our company on a daily basis, but now it’s out there and I have to believe it will help force changes.

The story continues

I think they were going to happen anyway, because nobody likes what they see and Manfred is worried about losing young fans. But maybe it will help cut some of the BS.

Buck Showalter, who previously handled Mattingly with the Yankees and now working as an analyst for YES and MLB Network, believes his former player has made it harder for anyone to pretend baseball isn’t having a problem these days.

Donnie loves the game and, remember, he’s a guy who hardly hit at all (41 Ks in his 1985 MVP season), Showalter said by phone on Friday. What he’s talking about is that if you don’t realize that the way the game is played detracts from the value of the entertainment, you’re not very smart.

The root of the conflict is how the incorporation of analytics has changed over the past few years, with an emphasis on tilting for fences at the expense of contact, while also de-emphasizing the little ball strategy that could lead to what math essentially considers unnecessary exits.

Combine that with technology – high speed cameras, etc. – which helped make pitching harder to hit than ever before, and the result was an annual increase in strikeouts. Meanwhile, the advent of the defensive lag has further depressed the offense to the point that the batting average for all teams is 0.234 collective, the lowest in MLB history.

May 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, United States; New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) celebrates with teammates after throwing a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

So while using analytics may be a more effective formula for winning, games that primarily revolve around withdrawals and walks make the product less pleasing to the eye.

I’m not going to throw scans under the bus, Showalter said, but you can tell me all the math and I’ll tell you the hit and run game is fun. Flying a base is fun. Bunting for success is entertaining. The game should be entertaining for the fans.

MLB makers seem to understand the problem. When Theo Epstein stepped down as president of the Cubs after last season, he admitted that the use of analytics made big-league baseball less aesthetically pleasing, noting in particular that the athleticism of the players was not being emphasized enough value.

And since then, Epstein has been hired by the MLB to look at potential changes in that regard, many of which are being experimented with in minors this season.

But everyone agrees that there are no easy fixes, especially now that players have learned for years the throwing angle hitting style that maximizes power but also ensures more swings and misses. , especially since pitchers have learned to combat the approach by attacking hitters in the strike zone at high speed.

Still, the logical starting point seems obvious: to ban defensive changes that closed traditional holes in the infield and added to the reason hitters go bankrupt, trying to hit the ball over the shift instead. than to cross it.

Hope you will see this in one form or another, maybe as early as next season, said a team manager. I think the commissioner is in favor of it, but the problem is that the players’ union has to recognize the issues and accept the changes. Only there is so much acrimony in the negotiations (for a new collective agreement after the 2021 season) that it is impossible to predict what could actually be done.

But there is no doubt that the move had a dramatic effect on the strike. If you force teams to play against clay court players, two on either side of second base, maybe the guys will start again trying to hit orders in line or just make contact, and they won’t hit. as much. For left-handed hitters, in particular, it would make a huge difference.

Showalter says he’s in favor of at least one modified version of the shift ban.

Something that will help hitters get rewarded for making contact, he said.

However, none of that is happening this season. And despite all the talk about the value of baseball entertainment, as one scout put it, hitters are going to keep swinging for the fences because that’s the way they’ve been taught for years. A group of non-hitters won’t change that. There is no more shame in hitting, and for a lot of hitters, that’s all they know.

Which means strikeouts will continue to happen, and there’s a good chance more non-hitting players will be pitched, perhaps breaking a season-eight record soon enough.

Yet, as the evidence following the Klubers Gem suggests, they almost certainly won’t be appreciated the way they once were.