Pose Recap, Season 3 Episode 5

Something borrowed, something blue Season 3

It is sometimes difficult to determine exactly when a particularly sweet scene enters saccharin territory. What makes it even more difficult is that, as with culinary tastes, the mileage for each will vary. What is disgusting to some may offer just the right amount of high sugar to others; what is not sweet to you may be too sickening to me. I kept thinking about how sweet he is too much sweet looking Poses Something borrowed, something blue. Sometimes the episode felt like an overly indulgent confection that made my toothache.

I rented Pose for imagining a world of tales for its characters. To give them both gifts and futures that they could not have imagined on their own. To be a beacon of optimism and joy in a period of time when such scintillating possibilities have faded as quickly as they have shone. But with Something Borrowed, Something Blue, I started to feel like such candy coated pieces had to be cut with something, anything, for them to land. It doesn’t all have to be bittersweet, but that doesn’t mean it all has to be honey and ice cream. We all need a meal before we indulge in desserts.

Speaking of meals: It was during this early dinner scene at Blancas’ newly remodeled apartment (thanks to a newly rich Elektra; more on that later) when I started to feel like this episode was going be too much for me. Looking at the fancy furniture her mother gave her and the supportive women she sees at her table (a tycoon, a model, an accountant and a future nurse), Blanca continues to tell us what the show should have learned by now is better just shown. How rare for her to have even engineered the success of everyone around her. It’s a sweet moment. But then, throughout the episode, you get variations of that talk, moments when PoseThe characters seem almost too didactic. I am so happy to have lived this, beams Blanca. I didn’t dare dream so big, Angel admits. The bridal category, explains Elektra, was a way to give us a chance to find out what the outside world can experience. And, as Blanca says: everyone can live in a world of maybe. But we live in a world that will never happen.

At every turn, poignant moments in Something Borrowed, Something Blue are thwarted by dialogue that spells out the characters’ motivations. Your wife is unlike any other, Elektra tells Papi. She will be the first. The first of a community that has been happily excluded from forever. She explains why marriage is so important to her, to Blanca and yes, even to Angel, who initially was too happy with a ceremony at the town hall. But all this franchise does is dull the emotional impact of the story that’s drawn here: there are so many lyrics that the episode leaves little room for actual projection.

One element that worked perfectly was the confrontation between Elektra and the owner of the bridal shop. You don’t have to accept us. Just Take Our Money is a heartbreaking cue even when delivered with the haughty venom that Dominique Jackson infuses into it. Angel may be living out his romantic comedy fantasy (filled with shopping montages and a possible A pretty womanmeetsGoodFellas comeuppance for the bridal store) but the show never forgets to dot its world with people eager to embrace their own transphobia to the point of denying themselves a nice check.

On that note: Elektra reading bridal shop owner to dirt (I’ve seen my fair share of real men and can assure you I’m not looking at one just yet.) Is further proof that, If there is justice, Jackson should be climbing to the top of all FYC selections in the Supporting Actress Emmy category.

Another good read of hers? I was destined to have more coins than Scrooge McDuck. Oh, and here’s another: I became the McDonalds of the phone-sex industry. I love the latter in particular because it sounds like the perfect catchphrase for a American Hustlemovie style all about Elektras Rise. But, like many in Poses last season, such a juicy plot has been compressed to the point where it barely gathers enough traction to get really enjoyable. Maybe that’s the number of episodes (seven here, as opposed to season two ten), but I still wish this third season would slow down. This particular episode, between the accelerated story of Elektras and the revelation of Papis’ heretofore unknown son, felt too abrupt, like we were forced to fast forward through a few episodes of story material in order to that we can get until the end of the episode where Angel and Papi have to reevaluate their commitment to each other, the life they’ve built together and, more specifically, the lavish marriage sure Elektra has to them. spear.

With two episodes to come, I hope the show stops running to the finish line. We want to see you strutting, not sprinting.

How do you know that Elektra not only has money to save, but also wants to save it? She has a Basquiat painting from 1983 (Eyes and eggs) in his dining room!

She looks like a Puerto Rican lady Diana. No truer word has been uttered. Indya Moore looked divine in each of her wedding dresses, even though the entire edit looked straight out of the Gender and city movie, filled with three figures giving thumbs up / thumbs down for each dress.

Don’t give me this Latin American macho bullshit an imperative we should all follow every day. Is not nobody got time for dat.

I really hope we get to meet Jerome from the strip club.

A male stripper scene marked by a prince? I mean, I might have some trouble with the writing this week, but I have to give credit where the credits are due: it was divine.