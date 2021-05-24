When Karan Johar teased Anushka Sharma about Virat Kohli, she called her desh ki bahu. Watch the video | Entertainment News





Karan Johar teased Anushka Sharma about her husband Virat Kohli as she arrived on the sets of India’s Got Talent 8 in 2018 to promote Zero. She was joined by Katrina Kaif, and the two were tested on their knowledge of songs featuring their co-star Shah Rukh Khan. In a video shared by a fan club, Karan asked which song had the lyrics behki hai nigaahein aur bikhre hai baal. As Anushka sang the song, Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Katrina correctly named her first. When Karan asked the next question, Anushka started singing before Katrina could answer. Mauka nahi mila (I didn’t even have luck), complained Katrina, as Anushka happily replied, Maine maara mauke pe chauka (I took the opportunity). Karan did not miss Anushkas’ use of the word chauka, which also means a limit in cricket, and pulled his leg. Itni badi ho gayi hai meri beti, ke crack cricket jokes karne lagi hai. Aap toh desh ki bahu hai, hum kuch keh bhi nahi sakte (My daughter has grown up so much, she even makes jokes about cricket now. She is the country’s daughter-in-law, we can’t even say anything), he mentioned. Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017 after being in a relationship for several years. They welcomed their first child, her daughter Vamika, in January. Virat and Anushka recently launched a fundraiser for help with Covid-19. While their original target was 7 crore, they increased the amount to 11 crore after many showed up to contribute. They gave 2 crore to the cause themselves. See also: Ram Kapoor makes public the treatment session for his wife Gautami Kapoors, she says I’m going to kill you Thanking everyone for their contribution, Anushka wrote in an Instagram post: Our hearts are filled with gratitude after witnessing the kind of help we have received from you. Thanks once again. I Hind. In the accompanying video, she and Virat urged everyone to continue doing (their) part to protect themselves, wear a mask, disinfect themselves regularly, follow social distancing and get vaccinated as soon as possible. there: 10



