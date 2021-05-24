Ask Bob Blume Column # 60 – Highlights of Young Actor’s Panel with The Landrums, Lilly Bankston, & Bob Blume – Moderated by Lily Licata from Barbizon USA





Welcome everyone, here is Ask Bob Blume, a weekly visual column with a summary that addresses issues relevant to today’s entertainment industry and which appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in New York and Los Angeles. Our column is always also an advantage for the COVID-19 Actors Fund rescue effort, and I ask you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and, if you are able to, please donate. Column # 60 today is a special column like last week on May 16e, I attended a panel hosted by Barbizon USA, moderated by Passport to Discovery Ambassador Lily Licata. Lily licata The panel consisted of talent agent, Lilly Bankston of the Bankston Talent Agency in Austin, Texas; talent agents, Dawn and George Landrum from Landrum Arts Louisiana; and myself, a Talent Manager of Step Forward Entertainment At New York. Lilly bankston We all responded to a number of questions posed by the moderator that were aimed more at young actors and their parents currently in the company; young people and their parents who are looking to start a business; and others that may be new to the business. Those who are seasoned actors probably know most of what has been discussed; however, I hope you will stay and watch. Dawn and George Landrum fromLandrum Arts Louisiana The seminar lasted about an hour; however, I edited it at 15 minutes of the most important information for this column. I don’t write a detailed summary like I usually do because I think watching and listening to video panelists is more important than reading a short summary. So, now without further ado, let’s let go. Thank you for signing in. To find those listed on the panel, please see below: Lilly Bankston, Bankston Talent Agency – https://www.bankstontalent.com George & Dawn, Landrum Arts Louisiana (LALA) – https://www.landrumarts.com Lily Licata, Barbizon USA / Discovery Passport – https://passporttodiscovery.net Other links related to the Ask Bob Blume column: The Step Forward Entertainment website is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/ To donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward To send a question: [email protected] To see ALL previous columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns







