‘From 205 to 155 kg’: Game of Thrones actor Hafor Bjrnsson on his weight loss journey





Game of thrones Famous actor Hafr Jlus Bjrnsson, known for trying out the role of Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the series, recently revealed his suave appearance after losing 50kg. The actor, who competed in Strongman competitions, is an avid fitness enthusiast as he showed in a YouTube video. Showcasing his body transformation in a series of Instagram photos, the 32-year-old new dad wrote: "From 205 kg to 155 kg". He announced his retirement from competitions last year after winning Iceland's Strongest Man title for the 10th consecutive year, reported People.com. "Great way to end my strongman career. Now a different journey begins and I'm super excited. It's been a great time in strongman sport, but I decided to take a long hiatus from the sport, "he wrote in an article at the time. In the YouTube video, he can be seen introducing his fans to his normal diet, including his breakfast, which includes three eggs, 200 grams of chicken and a smoothie. The smoothie consists of 150 grams of Greek yogurt, 100 grams of strawberries / blueberries and 40 grams Oats, he informed. The actor can then be seen working out in the gym – doing a mixture of strength and cardio exercises, after which he spends time with his family and rests. His second meal of the day includes 220 grams of beef tenderloin, 180 grams of white rice and 100 grams of green vegetables. He is again seen training at the gym. His third meal consists of around 220 grams of chicken, 250 grams of potatoes and 100 grams of green vegetables. The actor also goes on to explain how he got rid of his "big belly" with the diet. The fourth meal of the day includes 100 grams of green vegetables, 100 grams of rice and 220 grams of salmon. He can then be seen undertaking an infrared sauna and an ice bath. He ends his day with 250 grams of Greek yogurt, 20 grams of almond butter and 100 grams of bananas and a scoop of whey protein. "I feel so much better than when I was 205 kg," he noted. However, he mentioned that everyone's body is different and this is not an example of a diet for everyone. We are in awe of his incredible transformation. What do you think?







