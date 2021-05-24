Entertainment
New Orleans final has Pride juggling criminal case and marriage
This story contains details from the May 23 series finale of “NCIS: New Orleans”.
The wedding bells were ringing in the The series finale of“NCIS: New Orleans”.
Since this is a police proceeding, one criminal almost crushed the festivities, but even then, it was sort of a family affair.
The last episodes of the CBS drama, which filmed in the town of Crescent, focusing on the personal life of Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula), the head of NCIS Big easy outside office. (CBS will have three more “NCIS” dramas next season: Mark Harmon’s mother ship, entering its 19th season; longtime “NCIS: Los Angeles”; and newcomer “NCIS: Hawai’i,” as the franchise in exchange for one telegenictravel destination for another.)
Everything is in a hurry in the finale, “Let The Good Times Roll” (“Let the good times roll”), as Pride and lawyer Rita (Bakula’s wife, Chelsea Field) ramped up their wedding plans. This is because they want Pride’s mother Mena (Joanna Cassidy) to be able to enjoy the nuptials while briefly recovering from her dementia known clinically as “Terminal lucidity”.
And that’s the easy part.
Things get tough when Pride has to figure out how to protect Connor (Drew Scheid), the teenager he only recently learned is his son from a long-standing relationship with longtime criminal Sasha Broussard (Callie Thorne) , who tried to escape the law and, it appears, otherfelons.
At the end of the penultimate episode, two assailants assault Connor and Pride’s half-brother, Jimmy Boyd (Jason Alan Carvell), and Sasha finally agrees to take up witness protection. But she wants to take Connor with her, with Pride firmly opposed.
As the finale opens, Pride and his team attempt to find the attackers as plans for the next day’s wedding unfold. Pride, resigned to Connor’s leaving with Sasha, insists that he attend the wedding: “I say goodbye to our son.”
In an impressive display of multitasking, Connor persuades his closest friend, Dr.Loretta Wade (the great CCH Pounder), to officiate the marriage before ending up on a rooftop and chasing down the streets in pursuit of the one of Connor’s attackers.
With civilian help, Pride catches his suspect in Jackson Square, as a group plays and the surrounding crowd cheers. The scene seems more of a valuable fantasy than a realistic portrayal of how viewers would react in our time, but it’s Pride’s New Orleans and it basks in the moment. “I love this city,” he says.
Soon after, Pride discovers that Sasha organized the attack on Connor and Jimmy to make their son’s life appear in danger so he can join her for witness protection. the young man is angry with Sasha for his incessant lie.
The wedding is a celebratory get-together, with Rita wearing jewelry Mena gave her, Connor playing his guitar, and the NCIS team passing the Kleenex during a tearful montage.
This is the culmination of a series of happy events for other characters in the final episodes: Loretta persuades the city to take on a major health care reform proposal; Special Agent Tammy Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) moves in with his girlfriend; and another agent, Quentin Carter (Charles Michael Davis), is promoted in Japan to pursue a budding relationship with his colleague Hannah Khoury (Necar Zadegan).
During the reception, Sasha shows up outside with two US Marshals and looks out the restaurant window, presumably about to take her son with her. Then suddenly she left.
Soon after, she calls Pride from a parked car and tells him that she will try her luck without witness protection. “You have to protect our boy,” she adds, revealing that she is leaving Connor with him.
As Sasha walks away, another vehicle follows. It doesn’t suit him.
Pride breaks the news to Rita and they realize they are suddenly marriedand parents. But they are happy.
Computer scientist Patton Plame (Daryl “Chill” Mitchell) brings the couple back to the party: “Hey, lovebirds! The train is leaving.”
And that’s a signal for a second row, a marching band parade and a New Orleans staple, as the NCIS team, friends and family parade and dance the streets. As Pride advised their hard-working unit earlier, the work will be here tomorrow but tonight, “Let The Good Times Roll.”
