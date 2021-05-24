Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey will return to the screen in Luomo che Disegn Dio, an Italian production by director Franco Nero.





Three and a half years after Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of trying to seduce him when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26, the disgraced actor returns to the screen, ABC News Reports. Italian actor Franco Nero, best known in the United States for playing in the 1966 spaghetti western Django and play one of the villains in Die hard 2, cast Spacey in a small role in The man who drew God (The man who drew God), written by Lorenzo De Luca and Eugenio Masciari. Neros’ wife, actress Vanessa Redgrave, will also appear in the film, joining a casting which includes former Bond villain Robert Davi and a passel of Italian actors. According to the variety, Spacey will play a police detective. Spacey declined to comment on his return to the screen, but Nero wasn’t that reluctant, telling ABC News I’m very happy Kevin Spacey has agreed to be a part of my film. I consider him a great actor and can’t wait to start the movie. After Harvey Weinstein, Spacey had one of the the fastest and most dramatic falls out of favor with any Hollywood player accused of sexual misconduct. Rapps ‘initial allegations were quickly followed by a flood of other accusations (at least twenty stemming from Spaceys’ tenure at Old Vic), removing Spaceys from its flagship Netflix show. Card castle, and its digital replacement by Christopher Plummer in All the money in the world. Spacey said he didn’t remember the incident with Rapp, but apologized to him for what he called deeply inappropriate drunken behavior. The actor denied the other charges, but continued to face criminal prosecution in Massachusetts over an alleged trial-and-error incident (the charges were dropped amid allegations his accuser tampered with the evidence), investigations police officers on several alleged incidents in Los Angeles (the DA refused to continue a case due to the statute of limitations; another trial was abandoned after the death of one of his accusers), and an investigation into Scotland Yard in the behavior of Spaceys at Old Vic (apparently still going on). The actor has stayed away from the public since his career imploded, except for the bizarre videos he has shown every Christmas Eve for the past three years. According to IMDb, The man who drew God is about the rise and fall of a blind artist who has the extraordinary gift of making lifelike portraits just by listening to human voices.







