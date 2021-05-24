Community news from across the region | News, Sports, Jobs

East Springfield Memorial Day Parade, Detailed Events

EAST SPRINGFIELD – The East Springfield Memorial Day Parade and Veterans Service will take place on May 31 and the parade will begin at 10 a.m. in the old East Springfield Elementary School building on Route 43.

Sponsored and hosted this year by volunteers from the East Springfield Community Center, the parade begins at the old school building and ends at the Community Center, located behind the East Springfield Volunteer Fire Department. The parade was a long-standing project of the East Springfield Ruritans Club.

Prizes and plaques will be awarded for parade entries in six categories: Floats – patriotic or historically themed; novelty – clowns, bicycles, individual entries; motor vehicles – motorcycles, trucks, jeeps and four wheels; vintage car club; old cars; and horses.

The prizes are $ 40, first place; $ 30, second; and $ 20, third, in each category.

Parade participants must be at the old school to register by 9:15 a.m. and receive a number and meet judging criteria.

The Grand Marshal will be Ray Fleishour, 90, a Korean War Marine Corps veteran. He has been a resident of East Springfield for 60 years, has a sharpening business and is an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in East Springfield.

The guest speaker will be the Reverend Robert Carson, pastor of East Springfield Church of the Cross.

Following the holiday events, there will be a free covered lunch and hot dogs at the center.

For more information, contact Sue Call, Treasurer of the East Springfield Community Center, at (740) 543-3066.

Annual chicken explosions starting Wednesday on picnic areas

WEIRTON – It’s one, two, three takeoffs for the 2021 installment of a local tradition and fundraising that has been in place locally for decades.

The Serbian Men’s Club will organize the first of its “Chicken explosions” Wednesday at the Serbian picnic ground of the Serbian Orthodox Church of the Holy Resurrection.

They will continue every Wednesday until the end of August.

Orders for baked and slow roasted poultry can be placed from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at (304) 748-9866 on sales day, but volunteer Jon Greiner offers a word of warning here, noting that the latter year, the chickens were gone within the first hour.

Orders must be picked up by 6:00 p.m. at the site adjacent to Kings Creek Road. The price remains stable at $ 8.

Greiner explained that West Virginia has lifted all restrictions on gatherings, so that’s not a problem. “The CDC says customers will be safe outside without a mask if they’ve been vaccinated, and Hancock County has a large vaccination percentage. All we can do is recommend. Customers will not be required to wear masks. “

Another safety protocol implemented last year will also remain in place this year with all beer served in disposable plastic cups. The tradition had been for beer served in pitchers.

Four Seasons seniors resume their monthly meetings

WEIRTON – The Four Seasons Senior Citizens have resumed their monthly meetings at Undo’s after a year-long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Gene Viola opened the meeting where Tony LaRosa delivered the opening and closing prayers.

The pledge of allegiance was followed by the chanting of “God bless America.”

Viola introduced guests Marlene Dunn, a guest of Joyce Dobbs; Rose Vargo, guest of Cel Findley; and Marilyn DiLeonardo and Linda Aloi, guests of Regina Truax.

May birthdays have been recognized.

The Ron Retzer Trio provided entertainment.

The reports were read by the Treasurer and Presidents of Reservations. Josie Cekinovich has read a sympathy list and receives wellness cards that she sent.

The winners were: Norma Yoho, drawing 50-50; Richard Dobbs, Undo gift certificate; and Marie Scarfo, Larry Purks, Carolyn Shaffer, Terry Mamula and Gene Viola, door prizes.

The next meeting will be on June 16. The menu will be sausage with sauerkraut or country ham.

The club is looking for participants for ‘Paint & Snack’ on June 12

WINTERSVILLE – The Wintersville Woman’s Club is organizing a “Painting and snack” fundraiser to be held June 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Starkdale Presbyterian Church, 4600 Sunset Blvd., Steubenville.

The teacher will be Barbara Horn. Iced tea, lemonade and snacks will be provided.

The cost is $ 30 per person. The reservation deadline is June 7th.

To RSVP, send a check or money order to Wintersville Woman’s Club, c / o Karen Hill, 109 N. Avalon Drive, Wintersville OH 43953.

Holy Trinity Philoptochos announces new officers

STEUBENVILLE – Members of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Members of Philoptochos held their end-of-season dinner on May 6 at the Steubenville Country Club under the chairmanship of President Angie Mahfood.

Reverend Matthew Moore delivered the opening prayer and led the members to sing along “Christ Aneste”.

Mary Jean Mahfood and Stacey Kotsanis were hostesses.

Mahfood thanked the members for their help during her tenure as president of the organization. Tara Dzvonick gave him a cake from the downtown bakery as a thank you for her service.

The new season of the Philoptochos Society begins September 2. The new leaders are: Rikki Kamarados, president; Marianne Balakos, first vice-president; Rana Levenderis, second vice-president; Joanne McCraley, Treasurer; and Tara Dzvonick, Corresponding Secretary and Recording Secretary.

Music on the Deck Summer Concert Series in Burgettstown

BURGETTSTOWN – Paris Presbyterian Church, 127 Steubenville Pike, Burgettstown, announces the return of its Music on the Deck summer concert series.

“Each summer, we invite the community to go out for evenings of inspiring music in our front yard,” explained Joel Peterson, director of outreach. “Last year we adjusted to the COVID-19 pandemic by streaming our concerts on YouTube, but we’re happy to be back together in person this summer.”

The concerts are free and open to the public, but an offering of love will be taken to support the musicians. Light refreshments will be available at the Gathering Place Café.

In case of bad weather, the concerts will be moved to the sanctuary of the church. “We advise participants to follow CDC and Pennsylvania guidelines for masks and physical distance.

The concert program includes:

* June 4, 7 p.m., the Chrisagis brothers;

* July 9, 7 p.m., Jonathan White;

* July 25, 6 p.m., the Ron Retzer Trio;

* August 1, 6 p.m., Chelsea Matta Householder;

* August 15, 6 p.m., Sandy Lusco Huffman; and

* August 29, 6 p.m., Cross Vision.

Up-to-date information on concerts and other special events is available on the church’s website at www.ParisECO.net and its Facebook page Facebook.com/ParisPresbyterianChurch or by calling the church office at (724) 729 -3450.