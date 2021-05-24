Saif Ali Khan admits to being less successful than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir was good for him | Entertainment News





While Saif Ali Khan is currently one of the most established actors in Bollywood, he has not enjoyed the same success as the other Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. In a new interview, Saif spoke about the same thing and agreed that it worked in his favor, as it not only gave him the freedom to experiment, but also to forge his own path as an actor. As Film Companions Anupama Chopra said that the relatively less successful Saifs was a very good thing for him as an actor, he totally agreed. I have to say that these guys – Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir – were kind of born to be actors. I think it must have been a childhood ambition. Definitely, I know it was for two of them. I don’t know if that was Salmans ambition anyway, but he was certainly built for it and had the kind of success he’s seen. I joined movies at a time when you had to aim to either be a superstar or not bother. And there’s a point there. It wasn’t really about nuances, different types of characters … whatever happened now, he said. Saif said that another reason he experimented with different roles is that he became more interested in acting and now understands it better. He asked everyone to have hope because there is no set path to success. For me, films have also changed. I am offered complex roles and roles, and it is possible to earn a lucrative living that can support a fairly enjoyable lifestyle, he said. Also Read: Sushmita Sens’s Daughter Renee Answers Questions About Ex and Future Boyfriends, Reveals She’s Single Saif thanked Akshay Kumar for helping him succeed in Bollywood. The two have worked together in films such as Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Tashan. If I was cute and fun in a lot of movies and worked a lot with Akshay Kumar, who maybe was missing at the time cute and funny, then we made kind of a super person and found our way in industry. I completed it and it completed me. I think that’s why we love each other so much until today. We realize that we owe it to ourselves that, in a way, he said, adding, usually, a successful solo superstar like these guys (the Khans) doesn’t need someone to complement them. . Saif made his Bollywood debut with Parampara in 1993 and has appeared in films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Ek Hasina Thi, Hum Tum and Omkara. He was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Tandav series. His next films include Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush. there: 10



