Jolly Roger, Funland, Trimper’s and more

Has the past year felt like a roller coaster ride for you and your family?

One way to de-stress is to spend the summer on roller coasters and other rides with the family.

You can enjoy a day trip and visit different Maryland theme parks.

If you’re used to bringing your family to the same theme park, don’t let us stop you. Remember that you can start new traditions by exploring other theme parks that you have never seen.

There will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the rides and games this season. But remember the pandemic is not over, so you should still follow COVID-19 restrictions. Some theme parks also have their own guidelines.

In Maryland, people have already been ordered to follow the CDC’s latest mask guidelines.

With that out of the way, here are a few theme parks where you and your little ones can relax and have a thrill.

If your family is looking for a place where you can go karting, roller coaster, laser tag, mini bowling, rope, and enjoy a full service restaurant, then you might want to visit Adventure Park USA.

Season: The park’s opening hours are from noon to 7 p.m., Monday to Thursday; from noon to 8 p.m., Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Indoor attractions are open at 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Outdoor attractions are open on Saturday and Sunday. The rest of the outdoor attractions will open on Memorial Day weekend. The Arcade and the Mini Golf are open every day.

Water park: Yes

Approvals: Free parking and there is a Whistle Stop Smokehouse BBQ & Saloon Great BBQ restaurant

Accessibility information: Visit adventureparkusa.com/tickets-pricing/# then click on “Accessibility” at the bottom left of the page.

Tickets: Admission is free and you can purchase various fun passes to enjoy the attractions or pay per attraction: $ 25 fun pass (includes a $ 5 bonus); $ 50 fun pass ($ 15 bonus); $ 100 fun pass ($ 40 bonus). Attractions cost $ 4 to $ 25 each.

COVID restrictions: Visit adventureparkusa.com

Address: 11113 W. Baldwin Road, Monrovia, Maryland

Box office: (301) 865-6800

Website / Social Networks: Visit Adventureparkusa.com, for more information and links to social media channels.

If you’re in the mood for camping, shooting the Wild West, golfing, or hitting a waterslide, then Frontier Town is a love letter for you. You can hurtle down the waterslide or relax on the Lazy River that winds through the water park. There’s also the western experience with a western theme park, including a Native American village and Old West shows.

A stage trainer is robbed as Frontier Town hosts its Border Day celebration on Sunday, June 7 in West Ocean City. Photo of STEPHEN MATHEWS, Steve Matthews

Season: Open until November 28; The water park is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mini golf is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (spring and fall) and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (summer).

Water park: Yes

Approvals: Poolside Bar & Grille, Camp Store, Chuck Wagon, Pony Expresso & Creamery and many more amenities.

Accessibility information: Call the park for more information.

Tickets: The water park costs $ 24 for people 3.5 feet or more; $ 18 for people under 3.5 feet; $ 150 for the Season Pass; Free for children 3 and under. Mini golf: $ 10 for 11 years old and over; $ 5 for ages 4 to 10; Free for children 3 and under. For reservations for campsites and vacation rentals, visit campground.frontiertown.com

COVID restrictions: Face masks and social distancing. Visit campground.frontiertown.com/covid-19-update-information

Address: 8428 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin, Maryland

Box office: Call (800) 228-5590 or send an email [email protected]

Website / Social Networks: Visit campground.frontiertown.com/social, for more information and links to social media channels.

Five separate parks come together in one crazy experience at Jolly Roger Park. Founded in 1964, the amusement park includes Splash Mountain, SpeedWorld, Jolly Roger at 30th Street, Jolly Roger at the Pier and Jolly Roger Mini Golf. Visitors will enjoy rides, games, water slides and more.

Season: Jolly Roger at the Pier is open from 5 pm TBD Friday; noon to Saturday to be determined; From 11 a.m. to TBD Sunday. SpeedWorld is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday for mini-golf and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays. Jolly Roger at 30th Street opens May 28 daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Splash Mountain is open daily starting June 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Water park: Yes

Approvals: Thrasher’s fries and a gift shop

Accessibility information: Visit jollyrogerpark.com/park-info/# and click below on the “FAQ” for each location in the park.

Tickets: Splash Mountain: $ 199.99, season pass for people 3 ½ feet or taller; $ 79.99, season pass for people under 3 ½ feet; $ 42.99, one-time pass for people over 3 ½ inches tall; $ 13.99, one-time pass for people under 3 ½ inches tall. SpeedWorld costs $ 45.99 for SpeedWorld 2 hours with cyclone armband. Mini-golf costs $ 9.99 per golf course. Jolly Park and Pier: $ 25.99 for the day hike armband (30th St. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., pier from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.); $ 29.99, for night walks from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Experience the roller coaster ride of Jolly Roger’s Cyclone Wagon Experience Jolly Roger in Ocean City, Maryland, Cyclone Cart Coaster, a five-story wooden attraction at Speedworld, like a roller coaster. Salisbury Daily Times File, Salisbury Daily Times

COVID restrictions: Masks and social distancing. Visit jollyrogerpark.com/our-covid-19-updates/

Address: 2901 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Maryland

Box office: (410)289-3477

Website / Social Networks: Visit Jollyrogerpark.com, for more information. Facebook: facebook.com/JollyRogerAmusementParks; Twitter: twitter.com/jollyrogerparks?lang=en

Now in its 22nd season, Six Flags America is a juggernaut that offers dozens of rides and games.

This includes the Hurricane Harbor Water Park, which is free with entry to the park. The Harley Quinn Spinsanity roller coaster is new this year. This Gotham Villain’s ride is nearly 150 feet tall and reaches speeds of 70 mph.

There are over 100 rides and activities to enjoy at Six Flags America in Maryland. VALERIE MACON, AFP via Getty Images

Season: The park is currently open from Friday to Sunday; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday to May 28; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., starting Friday, June 4; From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays; The water park opens on May 29, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The park will open for additional days in June.

Water park: Yes

Approvals: There are dozens of amenities, including the Funnel Cake Factory, Gotham City Food Court, Aviator Grille, Crazy Horse Saloon & Craft Beer, Coaster Candy, and Gift Shops.

Accessibility information: Six Flags has been designated a Certified Autism Center (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). For more information visit sixflags.com/america/plan-your-visit/accessibility

Tickets: $ 29.99, one-time pass starts as low as this price. $ 49.99, season pass.

COVID restrictions: masks and social distancing. Visit sixflags.com/america/plan-your-visit/coronavirus-update

Address: 13710 Central Ave, Bowie, Maryland

Box office: (301) 249-1500

Website / Social Networks: Visit sixflags.com/America for more information. Facebook:.facebook.com / SixFlagsAmerica; Twitter:twitter.com/sixflagsdc?lang=en Instagram: instagram.com/sixflagsamerica.

Trimper’s Rides offers a blend of nostalgia with a contemporary flavor. Since 1890, the park has been the oldest continuously operated family park in the world, according to the Trimper website.

In 2020, Trimper’s announced that one branch of the family was resigning so that another branch could take over management of the business.

Season: Open seven days a week until Labor Day

By waterk: No

Approvals: There is a snack bar and beachfront apartments for weekly rental.

Accessibility information: Visit trimperrides.com

Tickets: $ 38.84, Mega Pass (do all the rides all day); $ 75.73, four day passes for the price of three (open until 6 p.m.); $ 87.83, four night bracelets for the price of three (6 p.m. to closing).

Trimper’s Rides and Amusement has been named the country’s oldest national family-friendly amusement park. August 31, 2016 Staff photo by Megan Raymond

COVID restrictions: Visit trimperrides.com

Address: 700 South Atlantic Ave., Ocean City, Maryland

Box office: (410) 289-8617

Website / Social Networks: Visit trimperrides.com, for more information. Facebook: facebook.com/TrimpersRides; Instagram: instagram.com/trimpersrides; Twitter: twitter.com/trimpers_rides

Andre Lamar is the specialist / lifestyle journalist. If you have an interesting story idea, send an email to André Lamar at [email protected].