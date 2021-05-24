Dexter Season 9 actor Jamie Chung suggests original cast will return





Jamie Chung, who was cast in Dexter Season 9 as a True Crimes podcaster, says the original cast is indeed back for rebirth.

DexterSeason 9 actress Jamie Chung suggests the former cast members will return for the next limited series. Showtimeendedtheir hit showin 2013, with Dexter faking his death and posing down in Oregon as a lumberjack. The last season ofDexterhas been criticized for a number of reasons, but many have complained about the story arcs’ lack of satisfaction for the main characters. Fans were clamoring for Showtime to return Dexterto correct the end of the show, and in October 2020, the network confirmed thatDexterseason 9 was a go. So far, Hall is the only confirmed former cast member for the series. With the release ofDexterWith Season 9 quickly approaching this fall, the network is leaving more and more details about the rebirth. Life trailers show Dexter returned to murder, which is likely due to his new opponent played by Clancy Brown.DexterSeason 9 will be set primarily in upstate New York, and about a month later, Chung was cast as a True Crimes podcaster. It’s unclear how much Chung will play in the series, but she gave a potentially huge detail about Season 9. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Dexter’s Reboot Twist Makes Killer’s Biggest Fear More Likely In an interview withPeople,Chung commented on his involvement inDexterseason 9. The actress didn’t say much about the story besides saying it would be “darker,” but gave some interesting casting information. While Chung doesn’t explicitly say that the original cast is being brought back, she’s the comment certainly seems to indicate so. It’s set in upstate New York and as we’ve known from last season, Dexter is in hiding. So it certainly continues and you have a lot of new faces, but a lot of familiar faces. I think it will definitely satisfy everyone’s appetite. Especially if you are a big oneDexterfan. In early May, James Remar, who played Harry Morgan for eight seasons, confirmed he was not involved in the rebirth. Remar explained that Showtime never called any of the original cast to return, and that he didn’t know anything about Season 9. However, Chung’s comment now appears to refute Remar’s claims. Showtime’s plan is superior to Remar, so it’s possible Showtime is keeping the original cast’s involvement a secret. While the limited series has the potential to correct manyDexterSeason 8’s mistakes, there’s not much Showtime can do to save the ending. For example, Jennifer Carpenter is highly unlikely to return as Debra Morgan since she passed away in the final. Still, several other characters may finally have a proper ending. Hannah McKay and Harrison Morgan remained in Argentina, and Angel Batista’s story felt incomplete given his lack of screen time compared to previous seasons. Dexter’s arc will hopefully be restored, and Chung’s statement indicates that the other original characters could get the same treatment. More: Why Dexter’s Reboot Will Be Much Darker Source:People SNL missed huge opportunity with host Anya Taylor-Joy

