From education to housing commission to wealthy lister and Hollywood glamor

Grant Petty is the Australian multimillionaire with a humble background that few people know about – but his work hosts some of the world’s most popular movies and TV shows.
Game of Thrones, NCIS, Big Bang Theory, The Walking Dead. John Wick, Avatar, Men In Black, and hundreds of other shows use production technology from Petty’s Melbourne-based Blackmagic Design company.
And with around 80% of all feature films now made using Blackmagic’s production technology, it’s no wonder the 52-year-old has directed the rich list of the financial review for the first time ever, with a net worth of at least $ 588 million.
“ I think about how I got here, and one answer is to work 16 hours a day, seven days a week for decades, ” Petty told AFR.
Founded by Petty in 2001, the company now sells its products in 142 countries, employs more than 1,000 workers and has sales of approximately $ 1.6 billion.
Petty’s wealth comes from her personal interest in Blackmagic.
Grant Petty, 52, was raised in social housing in the Victoria area before his runaway success
Surprisingly, Petty had built Blackmagic without outside investors, venture capital, or debt.
That’s a startling increase for the 52-year-old, who was mainly raised in public housing by a single mother at a boarding house in the small regional Victorian town of Numurkah, north of Shepparton.
“I remember once, even the Salvation Army came with a basket of food,” he told the Herald-Sun.
Petty’s Blackmagic Design production gear has been used on blockbusters like Avatar
Blackmagic gear helps scenes like this from John Wick look sharper and more luxurious
Petty likes the idea of her product being used by Game Of Thrones as well as Youtubers
Petty recalled how the arrival of Apple II computers at her school, South Shepparton Technical, and a grant to build a small television studio at the school, had changed her life.
After learning to use the computer on his own from a book in the library, Petty was called in to help set up the television studio.
“ For me, this was the most amazing class-breaking thing that I have encountered, because in the country towns there is a class system. ”
“ This is the housing commission guy from the trailer bin, but the professor had to ask, ‘Can you help us in the computer room?’ ‘
Grant Petty’s Ideas on Success
“Make sure that as a business owner, whatever you do, you strive to revolutionize things. It might just be running your local train station, but make sure that from the customer’s point of view it’s a revolution, not just more revenue.
“Focus on creativity, don’t focus on equipment. Now it’s weird, I’m a manufacturer, I make hardware. But that’s not important, what’s important is creativity.
“You don’t get a new product by market research or by measuring a market. You have to imagine a future and be able to try out new ideas and then accurately assess the results when launching a new product.
Don’t try to find a guy who looks good in a suit and has all his teeth. He’s the staggering guy in jeans who has some valuable knowledge.
“Blow the minds of customers, solve their problems and serve.
Petty quickly decided that TV production would be an industry he would never be bored in, leading to experience working with local TV stations.
It was while repairing production equipment as a production engineer in Singapore that the idea for Blackmagic came to him.
“What annoyed me in this industry is the cost of things, but also the level of quality,” he told DV Asia. ‘It was very frustrating [because] it was my job to fix them all the time.
Petty started her new business with DeckLink capture and playback cards, which received information from computers and processed it to read on monitors.
The success of the product funded its next major step. Petty’s master stroke was to buy a company called DaVinci, which made very expensive equipment to make movie and TV images sharper and more lush for viewers.
The global financial crisis has made this equipment too expensive for cash-strapped production companies. Petty and Blackmagic turned an $ 800,000 production suite into a $ 1,000 software package, opening up TV and film production to a new generation of creatives in one step.
“I didn’t like these closed ecosystems, I want everything to be open,” Petty said. “I wanted something that creative people could use on their own without needing an engineer to install it.
The philosophy of low-cost, high-functionality products was to “boost creativity,” Petty said, giving YouTubers and amateur filmmakers access to pro-level gear.
Davinci Resolve is one of the Blackmagic products acclaimed by experts and enthusiasts
Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR, a product that adds professional monitoring and recording to any SDI or HDMI camera in the latest high-tech video formats
“All of the movies our products have been involved in have fantastic levels of production, especially the Oscar-winning ones,” Petty told SmartCompany. “ But what always impresses me the most is when you see the 16-year-old kid using your products to do a TV commercial with McDonald’s. ”
Petty cites Davinci Resolve, the Blackmagic-produced editing suite used to cut the majority of movies, as an example of a product that can be downloaded and used by anyone as a first step in Hollywood.