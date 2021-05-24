The Hollywood sign will be hit like an NFT





A non-fungible token (NFT) of the iconic Hollywood sign will be minted and auctioned this summer. Sugar23, the management and creation platform founded in 2017 by an Oscar-winning manager-producer Michael sugar, has partnered with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to commission an NFT digital artwork of the famous Hollywood Sign. The NFT will then be auctioned off over the summer. Related | ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ Viral Video To Be Auctioned As NFT The project has yet to go into service – and no date has been given as to when or where the auction will take place. Additionally, no specific blockchain platform has been selected to strike the token. However, Sugar23 is already in discussions with several creatives and other partners to make this all possible. However, according to Hollywood journalist, the proceeds from the sale of the NFT will be donated to the Hollywood Chamber Community Foundation to help local charitable initiatives related to homelessness, education, diversity and inclusion. Sugar notes that he intends to “Open the door to other collaborations and other charitable projects”, explaining that “As storytellers who recognize the power of social impact, are committed to exploring all types of global opportunities and are excited about the potential of NFTs to transform the creative landscape…” We see this as a once in a lifetime opportunity to do something good for the city, by the city and with the city of Los Angeles, and what better way to give than to raise money for those who need it most. ” he says. you might also like

