10 shows featuring Hollywood’s best actresses to enjoy

From Kate Winslet, who blew us away in the classic Titanic, to the timeless beauty Nicole Kidman, the international actresses who have impressed with their performances over the years are now part of many captivating series available on OTT. Whether it’s Reese Witherspoon in the multi-award-winning drama Big Little Lies or Emilia Clarke in the global Superhit Game of Thrones, titles spanning every genre including drama, action, thriller and more. more so, feature superstars in exciting new roles and avatars. In Mare of Easttown, Winslet stars as a detective solving a murder in a small town in Pennsylvania even as her own life crumbles around her. The series explores the dark side of a nearby community and provides an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present. As new episodes of Mare of Easttown release every Monday, here’s a list of 10 titles featuring the best international actresses you can only catch on Disney + Hotstar Premium. Easttown mare As her life crumbles around her, a small town Pennsylvania detective, Mare Sheehan, investigates a local murder. The Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers A new group of misfits are rediscovering the joys of playing hockey for the sake of the game! WandaVision Superpowered beings Wanda Maximoff and Visiontwo living an idealized suburban life begin to suspect that all is not what it seems. Cancellation The life of a successful New York therapist begins to unravel on the eve of the publication of her first book. Sharp objects Journalist Camille Preaker returns to her hometown to cover the murder of two preteen girls, following a stay in a mental hospital. Big little lies Relationships will unravel, loyalty will erode, and promises are on the line as the Monterey Five struggle to keep everyone’s biggest secret. Small fires everywhere Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined destinies of the Richardson family to perfection and an enigmatic mother and daughter who turns their lives upside down. It’s us Three siblings go through unique personal struggles at different intervals in their lives as they attempt to find happiness and overcome a tragedy from their past. Mildred Pierce The epic story of a proud single mother struggling to win the love of her daughters during the Great Depression in the middle class of Los Angeles. Game of thrones Summers stretch for decades. Winter can last a lifetime. As the Realms fight for control of Westeros, a sinister force lurks behind the wall. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

