Entertainment
Hollywood’s hit summer season comes with studio anxiety
Los Angeles At The Wednesday Multiplex, Arnold Schwarzenegger helmed the big screen film Peplarly ahead of the summer movie season.
“We want to get the big screen back.” That’s it, “said the” Terminator “star, who led part of a small, socially distant crowd.” Is back! I returned! “
The fact that watching movies (over $ 11 billion a year in national affairs before Covid-19) required peplarlies is a testament to the bizarre reality of Hollywood these days. He wants people to both rush to the movies and watch them at home via streaming services.
AT&T
T 1.25%
Streaming-based spin-off WarnerMedia’s latest development on Monday is an accelerated push to create a mainstream platform accessible for a monthly fee. How traditional box office models coexist with streaming services and how movie studios fit into them is becoming an increasingly pressing issue.
Most US multiplexes take place before the summer movie viewing season, which could be a referendum on the future of business. The prospects for a box office revival are this weekend
Comcast Corp.
Universal Pictures’ latest “Fast and Furious” installment payment “F9” made a solid start with overseas ticket revenue of $ 162.4 million. Next weekend, the American theater will host two well-known films with strong box office potential.
Walt disney Co., Ltd.
“Cruella” with Emma Stone and Paramount Pictures’ horror sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” make their national debut.
All three films are delayed due to the pandemic, and all three are testing whether the summer blockbuster is back.
According to the Film Association, North American box office revenues, devastated by the theater’s shutdown, fell from $ 11.4 billion in 2019 to $ 2.2 billion last year.
When the theater closed, Disney and AT&T were all about early streaming services, debuting online to attract subscribers and prove they could scale their business for investors.
The strategy has worked to some extent. Returning viewers have watched films originally made for theatrical distribution on television and on their devices. The Disney + service quickly took root
Netflix Co., Ltd.
And
Amazon.com
Prime Video exclusively offered films such as “Mulan” and “Soul” on the platform. In March, Disney said Its flagship streaming service had over 100 million subscribers..
The Warner-Discovery deal reinforces the reality that Hollywood influence depends more on streaming Goliath subscription numbers than box office revenue. Even Comcast, a movie studio, streaming service, and cable provider with a market cap of $ 250 billion, suddenly looked like a small player who could be bulky following a deal with Warner Discovery. Days after the deal was announced on Monday, stock prices fell more than 7%.
With the proliferation of large streaming services, some small studios and independent distributors are forced to find a way to survive. The studio behind the James Bond installments, MGM Holdings, hits theaters this fall and has met with potential buyers. The catalog is especially valuable for departments that want to quickly expand their library of titles, but the business is in high debt.
For now, ViacomCBS Inc. is confident that it can take advantage of both. While its rebranded Paramount + streaming platform aims to add subscribers to the film, Paramount Pictures Studio offers high profile theatrical releases such as “Quiet Place Part II”. .. Additionally, the company’s CEO Bob Bakish recently said he will post a new movie online a week from next year to keep subscribers happy.
Still, Paramount is working on exclusive theatrical releases of some titles, such as the upcoming releases of the Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible franchises. It also shows its willingness to sell other versions such as “Tomorrow War” to Amazon.
The only major studio without affiliate streaming services,
Sony
Group Corp. Sony Pictures Entertainment has split in two to book the theatrical debuts of bigger and more famous releases like “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” in September while making films for Netflix and other streamers. We take an approach.
Sony embodies Hollywood’s dual reality. We want to be a reliable studio for directors who prioritize big screen releases, but we are also taking advantage of the seller market driven by the streaming boom. This strategy, which was formed during the formation of the direct selling market four years ago, has brought great benefits to the studio.
According to people familiar with the subject, the company does not intend to market to any of the industrial conglomerates that are forming. Instead, Sony wants to deepen relationships throughout its business. For example, place a Sony Music star in a movie or create a movie or TV show based on a popular PlayStation game. The upcoming Sony musical “Cinderella” sums up the strategy. Sony Music singer Camila Cabello will star, but instead of competing with expensive movies at the theater, the studio decided to sell it to Amazon earlier this month.
Still, supporters of the big screen remain. Hollywood heavyweights JJ Abrams and Jason Blum joined Schwarzenegger at the event on Wednesday. This is the original idea of the Agency Creative Artists Agency. Other stars such as Dwayne Johnson and Emma Stone have recorded messages for the resurgence of movie viewing. Director Jon M. Chu presented a music video for the musical “In the Heights” by Warner Bros. after a heartfelt speech about a film his granddaughter recently screened.
Kevin Feige, director of Disney’s Marvel Studios, has also made his request. “The Marvel movie is meant to be released on the big screen,” he said in a recorded message for the event.
To bring his message home, Schwarzenegger referred to his own beginnings. “I wouldn’t have been here without the theater,” he said.
Share your thoughts
When theaters and streaming services bring new movies, how do you think they can coexist? Join the conversation below.
Write to Erich Schwartzel at [email protected]
