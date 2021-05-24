How Teddy compares to Psycho’s Norman Bates

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 14, “Mother,” which airs Sunday on AMC.

As John Dorie Sr. illuminated the Fear the living dead As protagonists of Teddy’s past as the twisted serial killer, Episode 14, “Mother,” provides even more of the cult leader’s background. Now trapped in the Holding, Alicia crosses paths with Dakota. Together, they accompany Teddy on a “special mission”. When they find themselves in a graveyard, it seems Teddy has little in common with Norman Bates from the iconic Alfred Hitchcock film, Psycho.

After Alicia sacrifices herself to free her friends from the Holding, Teddy desperately tries to convert her. He is convinced that Alicia is vital to her mission to destroy and rebuild the world. As such, he invites her to accompany a special mission. Just before they leave, a bus arrives with new recruits and Dakota emerges. Pretending that she wants to work things out with Alicia, Dakota joins the mission at Teddy’s insistence.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

RELATED: Fear the Walking Dead Teases ANOTHER Kind of Crossover

The trio meet in a cemetery where Teddy asks them to remove his mother’s coffin from a crypt. As if that wasn’t strange enough, Teddy proceeds to open the coffin to touch and even kiss his corpse. He tells Alicia that his mother was taken in way before her time, but “that doesn’t mean she can’t be a part of our fresh start.” He then loads the corpse into his truck. As the episode continues, Teddy seems obsessed with his mother. When the truck turns with a flat tire, he throws his mother’s body out of the vehicle. He shouts: “Mother!” and runs to check on the corpse as if it were a living person.

The whole picture is eerily similar to Psycho‘s Norman Bates, right down to the way Teddy refers to her as just a mother. However, later, Teddy reveals that the woman they unearthed is not his mother. He declares – not for the first time – that Alicia reminds him of Mother, to which she responds, “Did she think you were crazy too?” The question infuriates Teddy but pushes him to confess that Mom found his diaries while he was in mortuary school and thought he was “bothered” to want to end the world. When she threatened to commit it, ending her “sick thoughts,” he killed her and buried her body in the yard.

RELATED: Fear the Walking Dead Says Goodbye to Unexpected Character

Teddy’s confession bears even more similarities to Norman’s story. In Robert Bloch’s novel Psycho – and later in the film adaptation – Norman becomes extremely jealous of his mother’s relationship with her fiancé. Believing that she abandoned him for her new lover, Norman poisons them both, portraying him as murder-suicide. He later digs up her body and mummifies it, continuing to speak to her as if she is still alive. Not only do Teddy and Norman share a fetish for mummification, but they also both communicate with their mother after death. This is illustrated in the opening scene of “Mother”, when Teddy speaks aloud to the photo of his mother.

It can also be argued that the reasons Teddy killed his mother is more like Norman’s motivation in Motel Bates, A & E’s prequel series to Psycho. Although he shared the unusual jealousy of his cinematic incarnation, Motel Bates Norman never quite forgave his mother for hiring him for a short time. Either way, the similarities between Teddy and Norman are weird. A little like Psycho, Fear the living dead seeks to tell a story about a toxic and obsessive mother / son relationship that resulted in murder.

Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Rubn Blades, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Zoe Colletti and Christine Evangelista. New episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on AMC.

KEEP READING: Aisha Tyler Discusses Making a Fear the Walking Dead Episode

Friends’ awards show allows fans to vote for their favorite moments





About the Author