Connect with us

Entertainment

How Teddy compares to Psycho’s Norman Bates

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By


Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 14 reveals that Teddy has a lot in common with Alfred Hitchcock’s Norman Bates from Pscyho.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 14, “Mother,” which airs Sunday on AMC.

As John Dorie Sr. illuminated the Fear the living dead As protagonists of Teddy’s past as the twisted serial killer, Episode 14, “Mother,” provides even more of the cult leader’s background. Now trapped in the Holding, Alicia crosses paths with Dakota. Together, they accompany Teddy on a “special mission”. When they find themselves in a graveyard, it seems Teddy has little in common with Norman Bates from the iconic Alfred Hitchcock film, Psycho.

After Alicia sacrifices herself to free her friends from the Holding, Teddy desperately tries to convert her. He is convinced that Alicia is vital to her mission to destroy and rebuild the world. As such, he invites her to accompany a special mission. Just before they leave, a bus arrives with new recruits and Dakota emerges. Pretending that she wants to work things out with Alicia, Dakota joins the mission at Teddy’s insistence.

Keep scrolling to keep reading
Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

RELATED: Fear the Walking Dead Teases ANOTHER Kind of Crossover

Fear the Living Dead - Teddy

The trio meet in a cemetery where Teddy asks them to remove his mother’s coffin from a crypt. As if that wasn’t strange enough, Teddy proceeds to open the coffin to touch and even kiss his corpse. He tells Alicia that his mother was taken in way before her time, but “that doesn’t mean she can’t be a part of our fresh start.” He then loads the corpse into his truck. As the episode continues, Teddy seems obsessed with his mother. When the truck turns with a flat tire, he throws his mother’s body out of the vehicle. He shouts: “Mother!” and runs to check on the corpse as if it were a living person.

The whole picture is eerily similar to Psycho‘s Norman Bates, right down to the way Teddy refers to her as just a mother. However, later, Teddy reveals that the woman they unearthed is not his mother. He declares – not for the first time – that Alicia reminds him of Mother, to which she responds, “Did she think you were crazy too?” The question infuriates Teddy but pushes him to confess that Mom found his diaries while he was in mortuary school and thought he was “bothered” to want to end the world. When she threatened to commit it, ending her “sick thoughts,” he killed her and buried her body in the yard.

RELATED: Fear the Walking Dead Says Goodbye to Unexpected Character

Teddy’s confession bears even more similarities to Norman’s story. In Robert Bloch’s novel Psycho – and later in the film adaptation – Norman becomes extremely jealous of his mother’s relationship with her fiancé. Believing that she abandoned him for her new lover, Norman poisons them both, portraying him as murder-suicide. He later digs up her body and mummifies it, continuing to speak to her as if she is still alive. Not only do Teddy and Norman share a fetish for mummification, but they also both communicate with their mother after death. This is illustrated in the opening scene of “Mother”, when Teddy speaks aloud to the photo of his mother.

It can also be argued that the reasons Teddy killed his mother is more like Norman’s motivation in Motel Bates, A & E’s prequel series to Psycho. Although he shared the unusual jealousy of his cinematic incarnation, Motel Bates Norman never quite forgave his mother for hiring him for a short time. Either way, the similarities between Teddy and Norman are weird. A little like Psycho, Fear the living dead seeks to tell a story about a toxic and obsessive mother / son relationship that resulted in murder.

Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Rubn Blades, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Zoe Colletti and Christine Evangelista. New episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on AMC.

KEEP READING: Aisha Tyler Discusses Making a Fear the Walking Dead Episode

Friends’ awards show allows fans to vote for their favorite moments


About the Author

Jeanette White
(183 published articles)

Jeanette White is a writer and video game enthusiast from Boston. This self-proclaimed nerd enjoys finding the next big scoop in the entertainment world. She is currently working as a writer and editor for Comic Book Resources. Jeanette has also written for an advertising trivia company, which means her knowledge of pop culture allows her to tell random facts that no one has asked to hear. In her spare time, you will find her playing or watching the latest TV series.

More from Jeanette White



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: