“2 Roti dete hai aur 20 photo khitchwate hai” – Annu Kapoor on the people who help and who are not during the difficult times of the pandemic: Bollywood News





Veteran actor Annu Kapoor is best known for his roles inMr. India,Donor Vicky(2012) andJolly LLB 2(2017). He received the Filmfare Award as well as the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor forDonor Vicky. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Annu Kapoor talks about the COVID-19 pandemic. He also talks about how celebrities help the needy. He says when you are doing charity you shouldn’t be advertising. Anu Kapoor said: “It would be nice if people who do their best to help with honesty and have the courage to work for people are encouraged and appreciated. People who are not in a position to do so, I don’t. won’t. blame them completely, they might have their own reasons. But, those who do this, they have my salvation and they need to be respected and appreciated a lot. Forget those who do. The 4-5 people whom you named really do a great job and I salute them for that. Leaving aside the negative, because negativity is all around the corner. Let’s not talk about whether Mr. X or Ms. X didn’t. All is well, leave them aside. Be a balance between the ages also fair. So the people who have done, we have to value them, we have to respect them and if they have really done really, that is really a big problem. For the same, they must be awarded by the Indian government. “ He went on and criticized those who contribute to fame and wrote: “I speak to my friends in Delhi and also speak in various places, so at this time we Indians have this national character that ‘2 roti deke yaha 20 photo khichwane wale bahut hai ‘. Me and you can’t deny this thing they give 2 roti and click 20 photos. This issue also came up last year and there were a lot of whatsapp messages of the same Don’t be that man. My dear Walid Sahab used to say if your left hand gives something to someone, then your right hand shouldn’t even be aware of it. “Today in our country even children who need anything from food to oxygen cylinders and then in the truest sense to get help, admire Nishant Sahab and Gurudwaras. The sacrifices that we Sikhs made were all for service. . The passion for service does not bother us to see if the person is of any religion, caste or origin. We’re here to provide a service and we don’t want to be clicked by the cameras. basic doctrine of Sikhism. This is the reason why everyone admires Nishant Sahab because you will not get 2 rotis, you will be served a full hearty meal. No one will capture your photo the same way. The actor added later. Read also:EXCLUSIVE: Annu Kapoor slams celebrities as she posts vacation photos You flaunt your fancy platter in front of the hungry BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

