Who won the “American Idol”? Season 19 winners revealed – Hollywood Life
It’s time for the final! Continue here as the top three singers from “American Idol” Season 19 will replay at the end in hopes of getting a final vote in the US.
In the May 23 episode American Idol, Top 3 finalists Grace Kinstler, Willie spence And Beckham Bottle There is one last chance to get a vote from viewers. The three singers will be on stage for the next round of performance. At the end of the episode, Ryan seacrest It will be clear which finalist got the most votes and the artist will be selected as the winner of Season 19.
The 3 best performances of “American Idol”
the American Idol The final begins with a performance of Macklemore, The 3 Top 3 finalists have joined the production of “Can’t Hold Us”. Now is the time to start the top three solo performances. The group’s first song was selected by the judges. Grace comes first and she sings “All By Myself” Celine Dion.. Obviously, this is a huge song, and Grace absolutely nails it. Plus, she looks like a superstar in a pink sequin dress!
Then Willie sings Ray charles“Georgia on My Mind” for the selective performance of its jury. As always, Willie shows off his impressive and powerful voice, showing how confident he is since the audition weeks ago. Beatles The classic “Blackbird”. He also plays guitar for the performance, girdles the song, and shows off his unique jarring voice.
Before the next performance, the first three images will return to their hometown and reunite with their families. Whitney houston “I have nothing.” Covering Celine and Whitney overnight is no easy task. Grace did it perfectly and has proven that she can catch up with the best in the business.
Next Willie Performance Sam cooke “Change is coming.” The performance once again shows Willie’s talent, and more. Katy Perry I shed tears.
As long as the finale continues, this live blog will be updated in every episode, so stay tuned.
