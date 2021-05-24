John Oliver bought sponsored content from a fake sexual wellness coverage on local TV channels.





The greatest thing about Last week tonight has always been John Olivers’ willingness to spend HBO’s money to explore exactly how venal and low-rent America’s institutions really are, if that meant founding his own tax-exempt religion to show just how great televangelists are. have it easy, buy and forgive a bunch of medical debts. to show how crappy the debt collection industry is, or create a supreme court made up entirely of dogs to show how cooler things would be if the Supreme Court was made up entirely of dogs. The pandemic has put an end to most of the Oliverse pranks, which often require in-person interactions, but it looks like the cycle is starting again. This week Oliver cheated on three local TV channelsKVUE in Austin, Texas, KMGH-TV (Denver7) in Denver, Colorado, and KTVX (ABC4), in Salt Lake City, Utahinto running a promotion for a totally worthless sexual wellness coverage called the veil of venus. All three stations are affiliated with ABC, and all three stations will apparently let you go on the airwaves and mow down whatever kind of pseudoscience you want, as long as you can pay their extremely low rates for sponsored content. Check it out:

Shows that promoted the fake Olivers product were FYI Austin on KVUE, a 2 minute sponsored content segment hosted by Kim Barnes, Mile High Living on KMGH-TV, a 30-minute program hosted by Gina Belich broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on weekday mornings, and Good things Utah, hosted by Surae Chinn, who fills a full two hours of sponsored content from 9am to 11am every weekday morning on KTVX. It’s no surprise that local news stations are willing to sell airtime to obvious charlatans, but it’s a bit shocking that their on-air personalities have been so willing to smile and nod the head while the pitchwoman of Venus Veils spoke about magnetogenetics and the pioneering technology in Germany 80 years. since. The best of Movies, TV, Books, Music, and more, delivered to your inbox. The stations and on-air personalities who took part in this shitshow will take a PR hit for it, and they more than deserve it, but think about how much bullshit had to be standardized in the industry before this stunt was possible. , starting with the idea that companies should be able to disguise advertisements as journalism. It will take much more than a sexual wellness blanket to fix journalism, and I wish my colleagues the best in their efforts. As for me, however, I am heading to the heart of the Americas to make a fortune by selling orgone boxes. Watch me on your local station!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos