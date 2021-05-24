Abhishek Banerjee reveals OTT helped him change his image in Bollywood

Actor Abhishek Banerjee says he owes it to OTT as a platform to help him change his image in showbiz. He was only offered comedic roles, and OTT shows helped change that.

“There’s a beautiful word people use, it’s ‘weird’. I only got weird roles. I was starting to worry about why I was only getting quirky roles. I’ve had enough. Fortunately, ‘Paatal Lok’ changed that. It taught people that I can do a lot more than comedy, ”he told IANS.

The actor says he was able to prove his versatility thanks to OTT.

“What OTT did was he gave me the public eye. It gave me stature. But what I feel is OTT gave me that position of full actor. Before that I was only doing comedy roles and I was tired of the kind of roles I was offered all the time. “I was like, I’m not here to just do comedy. I can do a lot of other characters and I’m good to go. All my training is to prove my versatility to filmmakers and to the public, ”he says.

Abhishek says that while he was sure “Paatal Lok” will be fine, he hadn’t expected it to become so popular. “I knew I was part of something special while I was shooting for him. I just knew it. I used to always say it too. I knew it wasn’t like I had. done before. My film, ‘Stree’ was different because it was my first film and I was afraid of what to do. “In ‘Paatal Lok’ I had an understanding of what I was doing right or wrong. I was convinced it would feel good, but I didn’t know it would feel so good. I didn’t understand the word ‘viral’ before it came out, ”he says.

He adds: “Before the trailer launched, I was in bad shape. I had finished my shoot and so much was lined up, but all of a sudden it all came to a halt because of the lockdown. I realized that God had brought me to the same thing. position again. “I used to complain a lot to the universe about why you chose me to be the victim.” The minute the trailer aired on OTT, everything changed and I realized it was a gift from the universe and I was totally grateful. It has completely changed my life. “

Speaking about his future plans, he says, “I want to pick up projects with moral values ​​and responsibilities. I think it’s important for actors to do that. You have to have a voice that’s important. projects that have something in history. “

