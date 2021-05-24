GMB fans delighted to see ‘dream team’ reunited as Bill Turnbull welcomes





GMB fans were thrilled today as Bill Turnbull returned to co-host the show with Susanna Reid. Bill will be on the show until Wednesday alongside Susanna, much to viewers' delight. Bill and Susanna have a well-established history of presenting, as they presented BBC Breakfast together until Susanna left for ITV in 2014. Bill, 65, who left the show in 2016, battles prostate cancer and now works on Classic FM. Today the two have been reunited, Susanna seeming particularly happy to be reunited with her former colleague. Susanna and Bill joked about their former days at the BBC, with Bill trying to keep them on time after stepping past their time slot with a minister. Bill searched former host Piers Morgan as they argued, saying, "I thought I was going to have to storm out of the studio at some point … oops, embarrassed silence." And many people have taken to social networks to comment on the return of the "dream team". Fi said: "Susanna looks so much more relaxed and happy with Bill Turnbull by her side, great to see him on TV again, the dream team is here!" Stephanie said, "How good is Bill Turnbull? Kind, professional and respectful. One of a kind." Susan McLellan said: "Love Bill Turnbull. Professional, measured and incredibly smart. @ Susannareid100 can you please bring him back as a guest host soon." Gary Bond said: "Great to see Bill and Susana again. Sounds good Bill." And @susannaedits said, "Love seeing @billtu with @ susannareid100 on #GMB this morning. Great to see an old partnership again and Bill looks so good!" * GMB continues at 6 a.m. on ITV tomorrow







