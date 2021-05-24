Bollywood Memories: Shilpa Shetty’s Family Recovers From Corona, Actress Disinfects Whole House; Kareena Kapoor advises fans not to give up hope in Kovid

No news

Bollywood Brief: Shilpa Shetty Gets Her Home Sanitized After COVID Recovery From Her Family, Kareena Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor News

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s family and staff have all recovered from Corona. After collecting her whole family, Shilpa recently had her whole house disinfected. This information was shared by Shilpa herself on Social Media Story, a home sanitizing video. In the caption of this video, he wrote, “The disinfection post covered recovery. Thanks to “Reliable Shield” for this excellent service. Let me tell you that all of his family and some of the household staff except Shilpa were infected with Corona a few days ago. Then, Shilpa shared the post on social media that her husband Raj Kundra, son Vian, daughter Samisha, had fallen under the influence of her mother Corona. Everyone was isolated at home after receiving positive coverage. Shilpa also had her corona test done and her report was negative.

2. Angad Bedi returned home after 16 days of recovery from Corona

Actor Angad Bedi has recovered from Corona. Information about this was shared by Angad himself on social media. In the video, he can be seen kissing and loving his daughter Meher and wife Neha Dhupia. Sharing his video, Angad wrote in the caption, “Corona, you are very strict with all human beings. It is a very difficult time. One thing I have understood right now is the value of your loved ones. Eventually my result turned negative. And after 16 days of isolation, I am able to meet my lovely wife Neha and my daughter Meher who lived in great uncertainty but now we are together. No one can feel good when they come home. I’m at home. I have come. Neha, you and Meher have built a very nice house together. Commenting on this video of her, Neha wrote, “We also miss you so much… every day, every minute, every second. Along with this, Neha also shared some really cute photos of Angad Bedi and Meher. Let us know that earlier this month Angad Bedi was found infected with the crown after which she isolated herself.

3. Kareena Kapoor advises fans not to give up hope in Kovid

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor recently shared an unseen photo of her grandparents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. Now he posted a gorgeous selfie on his social media story on Sunday. With this selfie, Kareena also advised fans to stay home and rejoice during COVID. Kareena is very beautiful in a floral caftan in this photo. Along with the photo, Kareena gave fans a message, writing, “Stay home, stay safe… don’t give up hope.” Speaking from the labor front, Kareena Kapoor will now be seen facing Aamir Khan in the movie “Lal Singh Chadha”. Which will probably be released on Christmas this year. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the famous Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

4. Mumbai Police thanks Jacqueline for helping to protect the force

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently offered to help Mumbai police personnel with raincoats and other security bumps. Now the Mumbai Police have thanked the actress for her generous contribution. Mumbai Police shared the message on social media, writing: “June is at hand, Mumbai is getting ready for the monsoon and so are we. Thank you Jacqueline Fernandez and the YOLO Foundation for your invaluable contribution – this has led our staff to be affected by the epidemic as well. It will also help me to stay safe. In response to this message from the Mumbai police, Jacqueline wrote: “I salute the Mumbai police for always doing their duty, even in rain and storm. Thank you everyone for everything you do for us. »Let me tell you that for several days, Jacqueline has been working continuously with the YOLO Foundation to help the needy in the battle with Corona, in India.

5. Arjun Kapoor is a fan of Saif, did the job of assistant director in his film

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the horror comedy film Bhoot Police. In this film, we will also see Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Yami Gautam playing the main roles. The film will hit theaters on September 10. During a recent interview, Arjun said that he is and is a huge fan of Saif Ali Khan. Actor Arjun Kapoor has revealed that Saif is a “ very big fan ” and that he used to watch him during the movie “ Kal Ho Na Ho ”. Arjun worked as an assistant director in Saif’s film directed by Nikhil Advani. The film was released on the big screen in 2003, in addition to Saif, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta also played important roles. Arjun said that I am really very happy to have had the chance to work with Saif. “’Bhoot Police’ was produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshay Puri. Filming for the film began in Himachal Pradesh in November of last year. And ended in February. The film is presented by Tips Industries Ltd. in association with 12th Street Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

