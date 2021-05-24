Smithsonian purchases life-size X-wing fighter for Star Wars exhibit | Entertainment

Connect with us

Smithsonian purchases life-size X-wing fighter for Star Wars exhibit

ORLANDO, Florida. You could say that some sort of giant movie star has arrived at the famous Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC.

Margaret Weitekamp, ​​a curator at the Smithsonian who normally handles space-related pop culture objects like a Neil Armstrong For President button or action figures, hadn’t worked with something this big. before a full-size X-wing Starfighter with a 37-foot wingspan used as a prop in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Film production company Lucasfilm shipped the X-wing, disassembled into half a dozen large pieces. The wings were extinguished and the pieces laid out in a Virginia compound for the Smithsonian crew to begin cleaning up before it was reassembled and publicly displayed next year at the Smithsonians National Air and Space Museum.

After a long trip, you would like to be cleaned up, Weitekamp said.

Seeing the X-wing up close for the first time this month, Weitekamp noticed all the little details, like a place that looked a bit battered. She could see scratches. Was that shed a rash? to the side, she wondered.

But then Weitekamp quickly learned that this was part of the original paint job, as the X-wing wasn’t supposed to look perfect in the movie. It had been in a few close calls while piloted by Resistance commander Poe Dameron (played by Oscar Isaac).

That kind of detail is a wonderful thing to see up close and then you rate: OK, make sure we leave that out. It’s not something that was trying to fix, Weitekamp said.

News of the Smithsonians exhibit broke last week on May 4, which Star Wars fans are calling May the Fourth Be With You day.

It was the culmination of an idea that began in 2019 when Weitekamp and his family sat in a row of a Smithsonian executive at the premiere of the latest Star Wars movie.

By the time Weitekamp got home around midnight, the email was already in her inbox: what could the Smithsonian do to capitalize on the excitement?

Phone calls with Lucasfilm have started.

For Weitekamp, ​​who grew up watching the original Star Wars in the theater and playing with the action figures from the film with neighborhood kids in rural Pennsylvania, she felt the excitement.

The nearly 20-year Smithsonian veteran joked that her daily job no longer impressed her children. But the idea that I have to make a call with Lucasfilm. … It’s one of the times my kids think I’m cool, she said.

Weitekamp also knew the question was going to be difficult.

This is a very complicated request because these types of display vehicles are not readily available, Weitekamp said. Lucasfilm is rightly very careful about how they work with these assets as an active film company.

In Weitekamps ‘favor, the Smithsonian and Lucasfilm have a long history of collaboration, including a 1997 Star Wars exhibit that was one of the Smithsonians’ most popular attractions displaying costumes and other movie props, a. she declared.

Lucasfilm did not return a request for comment for this story.

Walt Disney Co. bought Lucasfilm for $ 4 billion in 2012. Since then, Disney has opened Star Wars-themed expansions at Disney World and Disneyland where you can see an X-wing fighter parked in land.

In the movies, the fictional plane features an X-shaped attack formation made famous when Luke Skywalker detonated the Death Star in the original 1977 film.

The two parties reached an agreement with Lucasfilm agreeing to lend the prop free of charge in the long term. Due to the pandemic, Lucasfilm explained the logistics of the X-wing and reassembly via video conference.

Finally, earlier this month Weitekamp saw the plane for the first time and admired the details of the X-wings from top to bottom. The X-wing was filmed in ground shots, Weitekamp said.

It’s a vehicle that’s really well detailed on all sides, and that’s not always the case with movie props. Very often, if they know that a piece of something is going to be away from the camera, they don’t bother to make the decoration completely symmetrical if they know it will be out of sight, Weitekamp said. It is therefore a rare and wonderful example of the vehicle actually produced where it is detailed on all sides.

The fictional starfighter will hang in a museum that already displays famous historic planes from space travel to the Wright Brothers’ first powered flight over Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

The museum has long been interested in themes of inspiration and imagination, Weitekamp said.

Seeing the X-wing paired with real airplanes lets people think of the design creativity we see in the Star Wars universe and then the design creativity we see going into the very latest aerospace builds for ships. real and real space. new planes, she added.

