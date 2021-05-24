Bollywood: why Arjun Kapoor thanked Sandeep and Pinky Faraar director Dibakar Banerjee







Arjun Kapoor in ‘Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar’.

Image Credit: Provided

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor thanked his Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar director Dibakar Banerjee on Monday after the actor was widely praised for his powerful performance in the film, which recently got its digital release. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was popular with audiences, with ratings for IMDB crime thrillers doubling overnight. Kapoor, who played police officer Haryanvi Pinky Dahiya in the film, thanked Banerjee for his vision. Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in ‘Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar’.

Image Credit: Provided

SAPF will always be a special film in my career. It pushed me to experiment and step out of my comfort zone and I’m happy it’s paying dividends for me, Kapoor said. As we all know, Dibakar is a visionary director and he has created a world that is raw, unbalanced and showcasing the belly of Delhi. I will always be grateful that he saw me be a part of this world and made me the vehicle of chaos in the movie. Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar also played Parineeti Chopra as the ambitious daughter of Delhi Sandeep. Kapoor went on to praise the director and described his work with him. Burnt Banerjee.

Image Credit: IANS

There comes a stage in the life of an actor where you have to take the least traveled path to make a different kind of brand and, for me, SAPF will always be that film. I’m grateful for the love the film and my character feel, the actor said. I was like an apprentice under Dibakar for 3 months before I started filming and it definitely shows in the movie. He got the best of me and I will be indebted to him for his belief. On May 20, Amazon Prime Video announced via its Twitter that the film would be broadcast digitally on its platform in India and in more than 240 countries and territories. Produced, written and directed by Banerjee, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar follows the story of two completely different individuals, Pinkesh Dahiya and Sandeep Kaur, whose lives are suddenly intertwined. Kapoor was recently seen in the Netflix movie Sardar ka Grandson, starring Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Ek Villain Returns and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.

