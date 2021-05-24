Is Taika Waititi married? Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson comforted fans in photos





Fans are baffled after photos of Taika Waititi, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson shaking hands with each other surfaced on May 23. Is Taika Waititi married? The New Zealand filmmaker is busy directing his new film Thor: love and thunder with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman these days. However, the latest shocking photos of the Oscar-winning star have appeared on the internet. The photos show Taika relaxing with his new girlfriend Rita Ora in Sydney, Australia. However, the duo were not alone. Taika and Rita were accompanied by Thor actress Tessa Thompson. The footage prompted many questions and rumors about the director and his personal life. Some rumors suggest that he and Rita may be in a polyamorous relationship. However, many fans wondered if Taika was still married. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> Is there room for another in this rita ora, taika waititi, tessa thompson thing? ask a friend (myself) pic.twitter.com/iyZGQb9KoF Sophieeee (@iamsophiedawson) May 23, 2021 Is Taika Waititi married? Taika was married to fellow New Zealander Chelsea Winstanley. The couple married in 2011 and married for 6 years before going their separate ways in 2018. Taika and his wife Chelsea were the last photography together to oneGolden globesin January 2020. At the time, the duo had worked together on the film Jojo Rabbit. Taika was the director while Chelsea the producer. In February 2020, Chelsea took to Twitter and cryptically revealed that she and Taika were no longer together. On February 15th, a fan tweeted an illustration of Chelsea and Taika and wrote: I present a portrait of Chelsea Winstanley and her husband. Chelsea took to Twitter and responded in a now-deleted tweet saying: It’s good to be recognized but even better not to be associated by name. She accompanied the cryptic tweet with the hashtag #notmyhusband. The former couple have two daughters together, Te Hinekaahu and Matewa. < style="display:block;padding-top:150.0000%;"/> Photo by Hannah Peters / Getty Images for Arama Pictures Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson reunite in Sydney Many fans on Twitter were baffled after recent photos of Taika and Rita cozing with Thor star Tessa. Rita and Taika were all smiling as they relaxed outside after an all night party at Taikas Sydney. Daily mail, the trio are seen in good spirits as they are wrapped in each other’s arms. They were drinking drinks in the open air, while snuggling up to each other. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson spotted in Sydney in preparation for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. pic.twitter.com/mlDxgnHn71 Omen Analysis (@OmenAnalysis) May 23, 2021 Recently The Sydney Morning Herald revealed that Rita had moved in with Taika to her Sydney home. However, the recent photos have prompted many questions on Twitter. In the photo series, we see Taika, Rita and Tessa openly kissing each other. This has caused many Twitter users to wonder if Taika is in a polyamorous relationship. There were also rumors that Rita and the director of Thor were in an open relationship. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> I find out in seconds that Taika Waititi has actually not been married for years now and is dating Rita Ora and that they have also been seen kissing with Tessa Thompson. pic.twitter.com/y0fpfmPk1R caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) May 23, 2021 This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> the pics emerging from a threesome kiss between taika waititi, tessa thompson and rita ora were definitely not on my 2021 wtf bingo card pic.twitter.com/Ap1WFC7V55 paul (@paulswhtn) May 23, 2021 This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> Me: Tessa Thompson is all the rage with Taika Waititi … there must be some news on Thor’s new movie

Me: * click on the trending topic *

Me: pic.twitter.com/l5hfD9veLP TeeByrdie (@tonjibyrd) May 23, 2021 Rita Ora and Taika Waititis relationship explored Rita and Taika went public in April 2021 after the duo performed at the first by RuPauls Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Opera House. the I will never let you down singer has already dated people like Calvin Harris and songwriter Andrew Watt. The couple have yet to officially announce their relationship. In other news, Billboard Music Awards 2021: Meaning of The Weeknd’s red suit explored as he debuts







