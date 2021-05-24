90 Day Fianc: Happily Forever ?: Who Faces Separation? (SUMMARY) | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for90 Day Fianc: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 5 Love Takes Hostages.]

For at least one couple, divorce can be a real possibility because the drama of90 Day Fianc: Happy Forever? keep on going. But others are also facing a possible separation in the future.

Angelas’s surgeries are successes in terms of health. In terms of what Michael thinks of his new body, however, it’s in the air. Meanwhile, a visit to their immigration attorney doesn’t go very well for Elizabeth and Andrei due to her past. And speaking of the past, Julia is not happy when she meets someone from Brandons.

Plus, Tiffany and Ronald have very different ideas about their future if her visa isn’t approved, and Jovi has bad news for Yara. Read on to find out how it all goes for the90 days couples this week.

Angela and Michael

Although the consecutive weight loss and breast reduction surgeries were risky, Angela is doing well. She is dizzy and in pain afterwards and has a strict diet that she has to stick to for two weeks, but the hull is recovering, the doctor assures her friend, JoJo.

While Angelas’ husband Michael in Nigeria is relieved to hear that she has been successful with the surgeries, he worries about what her breasts will look like, so you can imagine how it goes when he learns that the doctor gained almost two pounds each. Angelas also surprised (since they had talked about a pound each), but the doctor assures them both that she still has at least one DD. And above all, Angela can breathe better.

But that leaves Angela wondering about her relationship. Would they have come together if she wasn’t like her when they met? If he doesn’t like her breasts, she may have implants or a new husband, she decides.

Elizabeth and Andrei

When Andrei comes home from her first day at work for Elizabeth’s father, Chuck, he explains everything that happened with his family, namely the expected conflict with his brother Chuck and the unexpected arrival of his sister Becky. This last track comes as a surprise to Elizabeth, to whom Becky had told she was shopping. She is angry with the way her family treated her husband.

It doesn’t become any less stressful for the couple with their immigration attorney. With his temporary two-year green card expiring in a few months, he applies for a ten-year permanent card. But now immigration wants quite a bit of proof that their marriage is real (think hundreds of pages of proof). Having a daughter together helps, but they might even ask for a paternity test. What doesn’t help is that Andrei wasn’t working the entire time, but he can get a letter of employment from Chuck. What can mostly hurt them is if there are negative factors from his past and no, he can’t bury anything.

The lawyer warns them that if Andreis’ claim is denied, hell will lose his green card and have to go to immigration court. If they don’t win, hell will be expelled.

Tiffany and Ronald

Ronald is also waiting for an application to be approved, but he already has a plan if his visa is refused: Tiffany and their children will come to live with him in South Africa. Daniel refuses because his family is in the United States. But he probably doesn’t have to worry: his mother has a different plan for the future.

As Tiffany tells her sister Laura, she doesn’t move. She was scared every day she was in South Africa and refused to bring the children there. But she’s afraid of Ronald’s reaction, so she doesn’t tell him anything unless she has to. She worried about this relapse of hell; a year ago he went to a casino, gambled and lost everything. She won’t come back to that.

Does this mean that divorce is in their future? Tiffany isn’t sure. She’s willing to keep trying until he can come to the United States, but divorce is not out of the question. However, she also knows that if they took that route it would lead to custody disputes and Shell would never let her children spend six months away from her.

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani may be willing to consider divorce as it doesn’t seem like Asuelu has really changed, but her husband doesn’t believe it and her father, Low, tries to talk her out of it. She won’t always agree with Asuelu, Low tells her. It’s part of a relationship and it takes two to make things worse. There are children to consider, he adds. They need their father. He thinks his daughter gives up too easily.

Low also talks with Asuelu, who attributes their problems to communication issues and says he can work on it. Despite issues with his son-in-law in the past, Low seems to be on his side as he offers to help.

Yara and Jovi

Jovi and Yara leave their baby, Mylah, with her mother, Gwen, while they have a date. Turns out Yaras will have to get used to helping his stepmom ASAP because Jovi drops a bombshell on him at dinner. He left to work in Guyana a few months earlier than expected: in a few days. They will make everything work, he promises, but he also fears that the shell will pack his bags to return to Ukraine during his absence and he will not be able to do anything about it.

Natalie and Mike

Natalie and Mike are heading to Oklahoma to spend Thanksgiving with her mother, and both are nervous. After all, it was Trish who told her son to call off their wedding. And it doesn’t take long for things to cool down between Natalie and Trish once they get home. There are just a few too many piggy banks around the house (there are a lot) for the taste of Natalies and Trish is already getting ready for a grandchild (with an antique crib installed). Also, Natalie really doesn’t like living in Sequim where it is difficult for her to find a job that will make her happy.

Meanwhile, Mike really does nothing to help.

Julia and Brandon

Jealous Julias goes out when she and Brandon meet her friend Melanie, especially when they start to remember. (Julia doesn’t want to hear about the past.) Melanies is surprised at how quickly they’ve got married since she and her boyfriend TJ have been together for almost five years and are still finding out things about each other. other. She thinks they rushed too quickly and wonders if Julia is only using her to get her visa. As Julia points out, it’s not like it does, admit it.

Julia ends up walking away, angry, and Brandon pursues her. She thinks he should have defended her and tells him to take her home.

90 Day Fianc: Happily Ever After ?, Sundays, 8 / 7c, TLC (preview on Fridays, discovery +)