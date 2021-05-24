Mouse actor Lee Seung-gi and Hwarang star Lee Da-in are dating, agency confirms





South Korean actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are dating, his agency has confirmed. On May 24, South Korean media outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that the two actors had been together since late 2020. The outlet said their shared passion for theater and golf brought them together. They also claimed that many industry insiders were aware of their relationship. Shortly after, Lee Da-in’s agency confirmed the news. In a statement to News1, reported by Koreaboo, the agency said: “After checking in with Lee Da In herself, Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi started to meet as industry colleagues there. are about five or six months old, have felt feelings, and are getting to know each other carefully. We ask that you send them your support and affection so that the two can continue to meet well. “ Fans have taken to social media to respond to the development. “So this is what it feels like ?! I still don’t know how to react! I’m happy for them and will support you #LeeSeungGi in anything that makes you happy,” said one fan. Another added, “omggg congratulations !!! Lee Seung-gi made his debut as a singer in 2004 before entering the theater. He was recently seen in the drama series Mouse. Before the show, he and his friend, actor Lee Min-ho, collaborated on a video series for the latter’s YouTube channel. We saw them working together on a song. Also Read: BBMAs 2021: BTS Sweep Fans Off Their Feet With Butter, Win All Categories They Were Nominated In Lee Da-in, meanwhile, began her acting career in 2014. The 28-year-old has appeared in a few shows, including Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. She was last seen on the Alice show. ott: 10: ht-tv_listing-desktop



Related stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos