Country singer Chayce Beckham wins 2021 American Idol

At the start of the season finale of Sunday night’s episode (May 23) of “American Idol,” Judge Luke Bryan informed fellow country singer Chayce Beckham that he had won the ultimate prize: A Chance for the Children. two to go fishing.

“Win or lose, we’re going bass fishing,” Bryan said.

Those plans are now on hold, as the 24-year-old Apple Valley, Calif., Resident was crowned the show’s winner in 2021.

“Your world is about to change,” Judge Katy Perry told the now former forklift driver, who will stream music through BMG and is linked to Nashville.

Beckham was one of the early favorites at the auditions after wowing the judges with a performance of Kolton Moore and the Clever Few’s “What Brings Life Also Kills”, prompting Perry to point out that he looked like “the heart of America ”.

Throughout the competition, Bryan repeatedly emphasized how “cool” Beckham was on stage, going so far as to compare his stage presence to that of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen.

With his Oh damn Charm, good looks and gritty voice, Beckham has won legions of devoted fans and a nickname for his hair coined by Coldplay mentor Chris Martin, “Chayce Paste”.

This moniker inspired a video of Idols mocking the singer, even joking that all women over “35” are all in love with him.

Beckham set the tone for his winning night early on with a slightly reworked version of The Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’, noting that he was traveling for the ‘blue collar’.

Her journey, as recounted in her Homecoming video, began after surviving a car crash due to a night of drinking. It gave him the desire to “change my life”. He framed this moment by performing Chris Stapleton’s “Fire Away”, which was lauded by Lionel Richie, calling it “a good choice for your voice”.

He closed his evening with a duet of “Forever After All” with guest Luke Combs and a cover of “Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran.

After host Ryan Seacrest crowned him the winner, Beckham performed his single, “23”, already number one on Country iTunes song and number 2 on the main singles chart while covered in confetti.

Willie Spence, from Douglas, Ga., Came in second despite excellent performances from Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come”, Ray Charles’ “Georgia on My Mind” and a duet with alum from “X Factor” Leona Lewis. An Illinois native Grace Kintsler, also a vocal powerhouse in the vein of Kelly Clarkson, came third after getting Perry to vote for her after a stellar version of “All By Myself.” Kintsler was graceful in defeat, taking the stage like a professional with Alessia Cara for a duet of “Scars to Your Beautiful”.

“I’m in shock,” Richie said in response to Kintsler’s early elimination. “I don’t know what I was expecting, but losing any of these three is ridiculous.”

ABC / Eric McCandless

ABC

Other guests who performed in Sunday night’s finale included former Fleetwood guitarist Mac Lindsey Buckingham, Alessia Cara, Sheryl Crow, Fall Out Boy, Mickey Guyton, Chaka Khan, Leona Lewis and Macklemore.

As is the tradition of the series, eliminated fan favorites have returned to the “Idol” scene, including Hunter Metts for a handsome “Thinking of You” duet with Katy Perry. Cassandra Coleman rocked a nasty tambourine alongside Buckingham on “Go Your Own Way”; Alyssa Wray has teamed up with Guyton for a remarkable duet of “Black Like Me”; Graham DeFranco duet with Crow (Arthur Gunn, last year’s finalist who was brought back this season, was originally Crow’s partner); and Deshawn Goncalves joined the ladies and Khan for a medley of a medley of his hits.

Fourth place finish, Casey Bishop, gave his fan base a boost by teaming up with Bryan for Bon Jovi’s “Living on a Prayer,” a song the “Idol” judge likes to perform in his shows. Bishop, who was shockingly eliminated last week after performing Billie Eilish’s “Wish u were gay,” was able to take an iconic scene while rehearsing at the Los Angeles club Whiskey A Go Go.

Tom McGovern, jingle writer in Allentown, New Jersey, lightened the competition with a little song that summed up the entire season, and sublimely soulful and knocked out contestant Murphy strapped a guitar for a pair of originals – “Am I still mine “and” The Painted Man “- which charmed the audience.

Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood and Celine Dion also made appearances to promote their residences in Las Vegas and offer words of encouragement to the bottom three.