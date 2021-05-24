The 10 most recognizable video game voice actors, ranked

A good voice actor can make or break a video game just as much as a TV show or animated movie, and without being able to rely on their facial expressions or body movements to convey emotion, it takes a special kind of person to deliver. a performance that is worthy of some of the world’s most popular video games. Fortunately, there are tons of talented voice actors out there who can provide the emotional depth and realism players need.

As the video game industry continues to grow, it’s no wonder some studios are turning to Hollywood stars to bring their beloved characters to life in a way few others can do well. . Even if it’s not the lead role, a recognizable voice can be exactly what fans need to fully invest in a game’s storyline.

ten Samuel L. Jackson – Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

All the way in 2004, everyone’s favorite rude actor made an appearance as Police Officer Frank Tenpenny in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. While the game would still have been a huge success without adding someone to cheers from Jacksons, fans were delighted to recognize his voice, which seemed to fit the role and the overall feel of the game as a whole perfectly.

Unlike some celebrity video game cameos, the role seems tailor-made for Samuel Jackson, showing off his unusual combination of hilarity and intensity.

9 Liam Neeson – Fallout 3

Fallout 3 Certainly didn’t need a celebrity cameo to become one of the most acclaimed and respected RPGs of all time, but it sure didn’t hurt. After spending hours scouring the wasteland of Washington DC in search of their father, many players were shocked to finally find him and learn the role was voiced by Liam Neeson.

Neeson’s role is small as his character, James, dies shortly after meeting the player, but his impact is huge. The character’s emotional depth is amplified by the voice-over skills of Neeson with a soft but firm voice.

8 Kristen Bell – Assassins Creed

Not all celebrity video game cameos are as obvious as Kristen Bell’s role in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. The character of Lucy Stillman is not a major player in the games but plays a key role in Assassin Creed II, helping to get Desmond out of the Abstergo facility and bring him to safety.

Although her voice is quite recognizable on its own, the character bears a strange resemblance to the actress, which makes it easy for fans to conclude that it is indeed Kristen Bell, despite the surprise of seeing her covered in blood and saving. the protagonist of the game.

7 Stephen Merchant – Portal 2

After the massive success of the first Portal game, it makes sense that the developers wanted to take things up a notch for the highly anticipated puzzle game sequel. Despite playing a robot, Merchant’s voice is still recognizable by many players who remember his roles in movies like Hot Fuzz etcameos in Office UK, which he co-wrote with Ricky Gervais.

Merchant’s performance is unforgettable, adding a sense of authenticity and personality to the mild-mannered robot, that is, until it loses its temper and becomes an evil robot.

6 Rami Malek – Until Dawn

Another example of a character looking exactly like the voice actor, the appearance of Rami Malek in the 2015 horror game, Until dawn adapts perfectly to the game. Despite being so recognizable, Malek is anything but entertaining, delivering a downright memorable performance that fully engages players in the in-game characters.

Rather than taking a more muted approach, Malek delivers a fiery performance, complemented by psychotic depression that wouldn’t have been the same with anyone in the role.

5 Kit Harrington – Call of Duty

The most popular video game franchise of all time has arguably added some major star power over the years. With each episode, the game has made almost a tradition of making the world star one of the main roles in the game to completely flesh out some of the more nuanced storylines of the campaign mode.

Call of Duty: Infinite War is no exception as Kit Harrington plays a ruthless and intimidating antagonist, a job that was about perfect for the Game of thrones Star.

4 Keanu Reeves – Cyberpunk 2077

Fans got their first glimpse of Keanu’s character in Cyberpunk 2077ahead of the game’s full launch, sending the internet into a frenzy with a truly impressive and surprising reveal in a gameplay trailer. Unfortunately, the game didn’t have the best reputation at launch as bugs and glitches left the game mostly unfinished.

While updates continue to make the game more playable, Keanu’s character is still a highlight and fits right in with the gritty and dark futuristic world.

3 Mark Hamill – Arkham Asylum

Mark Hamill will always be Luke Skywalker first and foremost, but despite the lack of live roles, he’s been a successful voice actor for years. Most notably, Hamill voiced one of the most famous Batman villains of all time in the critically acclaimed film. Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Hamill previously had voice-over experience as The Joker as he also played the character in tons of iterations of the villain for television and several animated films. His performance in Arkham Asylum is one of his best, perfectly capturing the manic voice that makes The Joker so terrifying.

2 Josh Duhamel – Call of Duty: WWII

With the franchise showcasing games set in the present or even the future in recent years, fans were excited forCall of Duty to go back to its roots and bring players back to WWII like the first games in the series.

Although multiplayer was the main selling point Call of Duty during the last years, the Second World War Fans have been impressed and thrilled with one of the best campaign modes the game has seen in years. Much of that success has been attributed to casting Josh Dumhal in one of the lead roles, as his intensity and flawless demeanor matches the game perfectly as Sgt. William Pierson.

1 Elijah Wood – Legend of Spyro

Best known for his excellent performance as Frodo Baggins inThe Lord of the Rings Trilogy, those who have not played the Legend of Spyro may be surprised that he spent time voicing a purple dragon.

Elijah Wood wasn’t the only star giving the game a voice, with David Spade, Gary Oldman and Christina Ricci joining the all-star cast. Elijah Woods’ performance stands out above the rest, making the protagonist all the more likeable with his innocent and childish charm.

