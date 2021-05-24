Why are Eric and Nell leaving NCIS Los Angeles?





the NCIS: Los Angeles The Season 12 finale was filled with surprises. As previously announced, he saw the return of Hetty (Linda hunt), who’s been MIA pretty much all season with only an occasional computer appearance, but her comeback was just in time for the team and the series to say goodbye to two longtime cast members. Both Barrett Foa, who plays former tech operator Eric Beale, and Renée Felice Smith, who plays intelligence analyst Nell Jones, made her exit in the finale. Related: Hetty is back! Get a preview of his return for the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale Eric hasn’t been much this season anyway. His start was based on software he designed, named Kaleidoscope, which made him a multimillionaire, and now he has the opportunity to become a billionaire with a move to Tokyo to grow his tech business – and he will be. taking Nell with him. Nell went back and forth on the decision Hetty presented to her some time ago to resume her role as COO. But Eric’s offer was too good to refuse, so the two head to Japan. That’s not to say that Nell has no doubts about his departure. She says, “I was so young when I took on this job. I didn’t know anyone in LA and then I met the team. This place, these people, they are part of my life now, of my whole adult life. So why was this the right time for this to happen? Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told TV Line, “Renée and Barrett have been on the show for a long time, and they’re both very ambitious individuals who have projects that they want to do on their own – and we give them time to do it. It seemed like a natural time to let them go and do other things, and give [their characters] which is a happy ending hopefully. Related: NCIS: THE Star Renée Felice Smith on Linda Hunt’s Return and Impossible things Gemmill also told the site that it doesn’t necessarily mean the last one we’ll see either. “There’s a little flaw in that, when Nell says she’s going to be alone in Tokyo with Eric, and gives him ‘six weeks’ before she comes back. So we’ll see what happens, ”he added. It’s also unclear what the story is on Hetty. Will she be back next season to lead the team? Will there be a brand new cast member to take on this role, because no one on the team really wants it? It’s a story for a new season, and luckily, NCIS: Los Angeles has been picked up for its 13th season, so there’s plenty of time left.

