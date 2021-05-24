Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh buys Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule





Ranveer Singh bought a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition which was recently launched in India for 3.43 crore (ex-showroom). He also owns a red-colored Lamborghini Urus which he bought towards the end of 2019. Ranveer’s Urus Pearl capsule is finished in the exterior shade of Arancio Borealis (orange). Its new vehicle receives optional 22-inch Nath wheels instead of the standard 23-inch Taigete wheels that come with the special edition model. The standard wheels on the base Lamborghini Urus are 21 inches. Ranveer’s super SUV comes in a two-tone exterior with the base color orange complementing a black roof. The glossy black gloss theme extends to the lower bumpers, rocker covers, rear diffuser and spoiler lip as well as the tailgate rims. The car also gets matching body color accents. The Urus Pearl capsule was delivered to the actor by Lamborghini Mumbai. Ranveer and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, returned to Mumbai from Bengaluru on Sunday evening. The Urus Pearl Capsule is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that develops a maximum output of 650 hp. It can sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.6 seconds. It comes with safety features and standard technologies, like an updated optional Parking Assistance Package, including state-of-the-art intelligent parking assistance. The popularity of the Lamborghini Urus super SUV is increasing among Bollywood celebrities, as actor Kartik Aaryan also got his hands on the vehicle last month. Other famous people who own the Urus include Rohit Shetty, Adar Poonawalla, and Mukesh Ambani. Lamborghini delivered 1,382 units of the Urus SUV across the world between January and March of this year despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The brand also reported its strongest first quarter in its history and delivered up to 2,422 units during the period under review. The company recently introduced a roadman to electrify its model line-up, although CEO – Stephan Winkelmann believes it would be a challenge to put a battery in a super car while keeping it running just as well. The brand will invest $ 1.8 billion to lead the charge towards hybrid and electric vehicles.

