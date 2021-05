Sea Life, Hollywood at the Briscoe, Paul Rodriguez

Attraction: An underground ocean tunnel is one of the highlights of Sea Life San Antonio. The new aquarium allows visitors to get up close and personal with sharks, an octopus, clownfish and much more marine life. Opens Tuesday. 11 am-5pm Tuesday. Regular hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Rivercenter boutiques, 849 E. Commerce St. $ 23.99,



Diffusion: This is the one fans have been waiting for. “Friends: Reunion” reunites the cast of the iconic ’90s sitcom with famous friends for an unscripted show full of memories, laughs, and a few tears. Thursday, HBO Max.

Jonny Cournoyer / Paramount Photo Movie: In “A Quiet Place Part II”, the The long-awaited sequel to the 2018 horror hit, Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her children leave the house in search of other survivors. Giant bugs that hunt by sound are everywhere, so silence your phones if you want to live. Opens in theaters on Friday.

Exposure: Opening of the Briscoe Western Art Museum “Always in the saddle: a new story of the Hollywood western”, a look at films made between the 1960s and 1980s as well as the future of the genre. Films featured in the series include “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”, “The Wild Bunch” and “Unforgiven”. Opens Friday. Until September 6, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St. $ 6 to $ 12 general admission; free for members, children under 12 and active duty military personnel. Free for SNAP, WIC and MAP recipients with an EBT card and photo ID. Info,



210-299-4499. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images The comedy: Paul Rodriguez is one of the greatest stand-ups of all time, and he’s been acting almost non-stop since his groundbreaking ’80s sitcom “aka Pablo”. Always upfront and always funny, he’s always worth a catch when he comes to town. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. May 30, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410. $ 50 – $ 140 for tables of two or four,



Theater: The Overtime Theater opens its first scripted show since the start of the pandemic. Playwright Scott McDowell’s New Dark Comedy “Tricksters” takes place in a bar on the verge of reality, where a game played every 100 years by the gods of deception and evil is disrupted. Opens Friday. 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until June 19 and 3 p.m. on June 6, Overtime Theater, 5409, chemin Bandera, suite 205. $ 10 to $ 15,



