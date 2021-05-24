Mneskin refuses to take cocaine, requests drug test – The Hollywood Reporter





Rock ‘n roll made a comeback in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest after Italy’s Måneskin took home the main prize, but glam rock comebacks were forced to deny they were indulging in the ‘classic rock’n roll excess when broadcast live on TV. Controversy erupted after television footage from Saturday’s ceremony in Rotterdam showed Måneskin frontman Damiano David at one point leaning forward with his head tilted as he sat at a table, which prompted viewers and people on social media to suggest he was snorting a line of cocaine. Making cocaine / lines live on national TV.

And we are the ones who get 0 points

# Eurovision2021 #Italy pic.twitter.com/dbzd6ek9CN – Ricki (@ Ricki01111240) May 22, 2021 As the event unfolded, the images and speculation about the alleged drug use went viral. At a press conference after the ceremony, the group was even questioned about the allegations by a Swedish reporter, which was vigorously denied, with David’s actions explained as he inspected broken glass on the floor. Despite the vehement denials, speculation continued and the group released a statement on social media. “We’re really shocked at what some people are saying about Damiano doing drugs. We are really AGAINST drugs and we have never used cocaine. We are ready to be tested, because we have nothing to hide. “ Måneskin’s explanation was supported by the European Broadcasting Union, which hosts Eurovision. The EBU said in a declaration, “The group, their management and the head of the delegation informed us that no drugs were present in the green room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and that it was being cleaned. by the singer. The statement added: “The EBU can confirm that broken glass was found after an on-site verification.” Måneskin won Eurovision Song Contest with a total of 529 points. France finished second while Switzerland, who led after the vote of the national juries, finished third. This is the third time that Italy has won the song contest. The victory means Italy will host next year’s competition. Elsewhere, UK entry James Newman’s “Embers” ended a gloomy final, with “draws,” bolstering the country’s reputation as a delicate relationship in Europe. Despite Britain’s rich folk music heritage and the enduring popularity of British acts in Europe, Brexit politics, trade disagreements and the abrasive nature of English nationalism have made the country the eternal whip of Eurovision while the countries of the continent have a momentary chance. to get one on the treacherous Albion.







