Bollywood celebrities whose reputation has suffered a severe blow due to illegal activities





5 Bollywood Celebrities Involved in Illegal Activity | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Bollywood has often seen various actors fall from grace for illegal activities Naturally, these incidents are a blow to their professional careers. Shiney Ahuja, Mandakini, Shakti Kapoor are among the few who made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Even after years of hard work and recognition, gaining and maintaining fame can be harder than it looks. Bollywood has seen various celebrities fall from grace for their involvement in illegal activities that have brought down their careers. Over the years, various Bollywood celebrities with promising careers have been caught in controversies that have marred their promising careers to a large extent, or completely. And while some try to return to the scene playing small roles, they’re usually shunned from production houses given the controversy they can spark. Many others fall into oblivion, with a low-key life, far from the limelight. From Sting operations to alleged underworld involvement, here are some celebs who grabbed the headers for the wrong reasons: Shiney Ahuja In 2011, the Bollywood actor was sentenced to 7 years in prison after his maid alleged that she had been raped by him in his apartment. His return attempt with a small role in the 2015 film Happy to see you again which was not well received by the public. Mandakini Known for her role in the 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mandakini made a few Bollywood films before his connection with gangster Dawood Ibrahim arose in the early 90s. The circulation of photos of the duo fueled rumors of their alleged affair, which caused a major setback to his career. and his attempts to return were also unsuccessful. Many have also hinted that Dawood’s involvement was the reason for his Bollywood hiatus in the first place. Safe Verma Host of the popular game show Khulja Yes Yes, Aman Verma was doing well with his television appearances and small roles in the cinema, much appreciated for his charisma in attracting the attention of the Rim, until he got caught up in a news channel-led Sting operation. The actor was caught asking a girl for sexual favors under the pretext of getting her job in the industry. Vijay Raaz During the shooting of the 2005 film Deewane Huye Paagal, versatile actor Vijay Raaz has been arrested by Abu Dhabi police for suspected drug possession. The actor is seen in very few roles these days. Shakti Kapoor Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has also been caught up in an Aman-like scandal and has been absent from the films since then. In a 2005 clip shared by India TV, the actor could be heard telling the reporter (undercover agent), “I want to make love to you… and if you want to get into this lineage (film industry) you have to do what I’m telling you to do. He then revealed the names of a few actresses who were sleeping to get into showbiz.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos