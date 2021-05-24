Soprano actor directs film about teenager who planned to shoot at school

Film producers have a lot to deal with: egos, budgets, Oscar voters.

But such obstacles are pale, found producer Robert Palumbo, compared to the most formidable obstacle of all: COVID.

“You couldn’t have worse conditions,” said Palumbo, a resident of Mendham and executive producer of the short “Matthew,” said of a teenager who planned, but didn’t direct, a shoot in one. school.

“After that, we know how to make a movie from start to finish in extenuating circumstances, of course,” he said.

Director Matt Servitto is best known as an actor, and especially for his role as Special Agent Dwight Harris in “TheSopranos” took his cast to Maplewood (they filmed at Maplewood Diner), Orange, East Orangeand Millington. Shooting on site is always problematic. But in 2020, in November, the problems were exponentially worse.

“We had a lab on the set,” Palumbo said. “Before the movie was shot, people had to take the test, and then a few days after the shoot, we did a test on the spot, and then everyone was tested once more. We had professional actors on regular television. from the Screen Actors Guild, we had to create a space for the actors separate from the team. We accommodated them with food. Everything was ordered individually, individually wrapped. We didn’t have a buffet. We had to limit the number of people on set, friends and family. We couldn’t have a lot of people. “

Was it worth it? This particular movie, Palumbo thinks, was. Absolutely.

The idea to make the film was his own, he says: he worked for an information services company, but wanted to go into production.

His cousin, Tom Slevin, originally from Wayne, was an aspiring screenwriter. They decided to collaborate: Slevin promised he would have an idea within a month. On a plane, he read a report. “It was about a child who was arrested for an attempted school shooting,” Palumbo said. “And he was like, ‘Wow that’s interesting. You can be arrested for something you didn’t do. ‘ “

Acting on a trick, they sent the script to Servitto, known as an actor (“Enchanted”, “Compliance”, “Blue Bloods”, “Billions”, as well as “Sopranos”) who branched out into directing. “We handed the script to Matt, and a day later he contacted us and said he liked the script, it was beautifully written,” Palumbo said. “It started our relationship with Matt.”

The Matthew in “Matthew” (played by ZachZamsky) has just been released from the state mental hospital after three years in hospital and four years previously in prison. Now his father is trying to reintegrate him into society by finding him a job in the family coffee warehouse. But his colleagues don’t.

“They turn on him, harass him to the point where he gets fired,” Palumbo said. He himself plays the worst bullshit.

“My character is his arch nemesis,” Palumbo said.

Things are not so rosy at home either: Matthew’s sister is the one who reported him. It all stops at a local restaurant where Matthew unexpectedly shows his heroic side.

“He gets redemption,” Palumbo said. “There is hope. The kid is fine.”

More soon

“Matthew,” running for 30 minutes and costing around $ 70,000, was designed in part as a teaser and sizzle reel for a feature-length version of the same material as Palumbo, Slevin (also co-producer) and Servitto are eager to do.

Palumbo has other irons in the fire, too: he’s in pre-production on another project, a limited series called “Three Siblings,” which he hopes to buy on Netflix and Amazon.

But in the meantime, he’s hoping “Matthew”, even in his 30-minute form, can do some good. He plans to bring it into film festivals. And he also has other plans.

“One of the things we want to do with that is get it to high schools, show it,” he said. “It might be useful. Life throws curved bullets at us. We don’t need to be dark, we don’t need to be thugs. It’s OK to get help. It’s not anymore. a stigma. And I think people deserve a second chance. “

He can identify himself, just a little. He had anxiety growing up.

“I never told anyone,” he said. “I was able to face it. But I had good people, love in my life.”

If nothing else, the film, given its production hurdles, should prove to anyone that it’s possible to overcome anything.

“We took a risk doing this in the midst of COVID,” Palumbo said. “It was a bear.

