Internet users want Indian Idol 12 candidate Shanmukhapriya to quit the series. here’s why

Indian Idol 12 is making headlines again. The show made headlines just days ago after Kishore Kumars’ son Amit Kumar made explosive statements about the show. Now netizens are unhappy with candidate Shanmukhapriyas’ singing skills and are calling for her deportation. The candidates paid tribute to musician Shravan Rathod.
SHANMUKHAPRIYA GETS SLACKED BY NETIZENS
Shanmukhapriyas’ rendition of Shravan Rathods Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai left internet users furious as they criticized him for ruining a cult classic. As a tribute to music composer Shravan Rathod (of the Nadeem-Shravan duo), Shanmukhapriya and a co-contestant sang Kumar Sanu’s famous song, but failed to meet Internet users’ expectations.
WHAT ARE NETIZENS SAYING?
Netizens weren’t impressed with Shanmukhapriyas’ singing skills. After the show aired on Saturday, many users expressed their anger. While an Instagram user was writing, Are yaar purane gana ko kyun kharab kar rahe ho yeh dono..ye mera one of my favorite songs hai. disappointing … Give this song to pawnu and Arunita (sic)., another user wrote, Pls help me find the “dislike” button on insta (sic).
A third user wrote: After comments from thousands of people she is trying to start singing softly, but not correctly, nikal do, and doing some energetic and interesting performances from others (sic).
Tonight’s performance#Shanmukhapriya & #AshishKulkarni#indianidol # IndianIdol2020 # indianidol12 #NehaKakkar #Pawandeeprajan #arunitakanjilal pic.twitter.com/weuJJwBWgh
Indian Idol (@ indian_idol12) May 22, 2021
#Shanmukhapriya is a regular on these reality shows. So it’s not that she walked into # IndianIdol12 by merit. No longer a singer like @ Nachiketlele28 was eliminated but it is still there. Like giving a song, it will tell you how great it can sound. To top it off, its surprisingly weird
Vidit (@ Vidit02751600) May 23, 2021
KISHORE KUMARS HIS FRIEND KUMAR SLAMS THE SHOW
Kishore Kumars’ son Amit Kumar was recently invited to Indian Idol 12 for a special episode of Kishore Kumar, where contestants paid tribute to the legendary singer. However, after the episode, Amit, in an interview with Etimes, revealed that he didn’t like the show and had been asked to praise the contestants no matter how they sang. He also revealed that he wanted the show to end.
Singer Anuradha Paudwal, however, defended the contestants. Anuradha, in an interview with AajTak, reportedly said: “I found the candidates to be very talented and there was nothing controversial about it. If people question their talent (of the candidates), I’m surprised. I have no idea of the controversy around Amit ji but when I went the kids were singing really well. I was surprised to see their performance. “
