Today in History, May 24, 2021 | New

May 24

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

1935

The first Major League baseball game to be played at night came at Cincinnatis Crosley Field as the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1.

ALSO ON THIS DATE

1844

Samuel FB Morse carried the message What God Did from Washington to Baltimore as he officially opened the first telegraph line of the Americas.

1883

The Brooklyn Bridge, connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan, was dedicated by President Chester Alan Arthur and New York Governor Grover Cleveland.

1941

The German battleship Bismarck sank the British battle cruiser HMS Hood in the North Atlantic, killing all but three of 1,418 men on board.

1961

A group of Freedom Riders were arrested after arriving at a bus terminal in Jackson, Mississippi, accused of breaking the peace for entering areas designated by white people. (They ended up serving 60 days in jail.)

1962

Astronaut Scott Carpenter became the second American to orbit the Earth while flying aboard Aurora 7.

1974

American jazz composer and conductor Duke Ellington, 75, has died in New York.

1976

Britain and France have opened a Concorde transatlantic supersonic transport service to Washington.

1980

Iran has rejected an appeal by the World Court in The Hague to release US hostages.

1991

The feminist drama Thelma & Louise, starring Susan Sarandon (as Louise) and Geena Davis (as Thelma), was released by MGM.

1994

Four Islamic fundamentalists convicted of bombing New York’s World Trade Center in 1993 were each sentenced to 240 years in prison.

1995

Former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson has died in London at the age of 79.

2001

23 people were killed when the floor of a Jerusalem wedding hall collapsed under dancing guests, sending them plunging several floors into the basement.

2011

Egyptian authorities have ordered former President Hosni Mubarak to stand trial for corruption and conspiracy in the deadly shootout of protesters who ousted him from power. (An appeals court has cleared Mubarak of the protesters’ deaths; he would be sentenced to three years in prison for corruption.) President Barack Obama was honored with a state dinner in London as he continued his visit in Great Britain. Oprah Winfrey recorded the last episode of her longtime talk show.

2016

First Democrat Hillary Clinton and alleged Republican candidate Donald Trump each won primaries in Washington state. Protests outside a Donald Trump rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico turned violent as protesters threw burning T-shirts, plastic bottles and other items at police officers, knocked over trash cans and knocked down barricades.

2020

The White House has expanded its travel ban against countries hard hit by the coronavirus, saying it will deny admission to foreigners who have recently visited Brazil. The New York Times devoted its Sunday front page to a long list of names of those who had died from the coronavirus in the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was tried for corruption, becoming the country’s first prime minister to stand trial. (The trial resumed in April.)

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS

The actor-comedian-impressionist Stanley Baxter is 95 years old. Jazz musician Archie Shepp is 84 years old. Comedian Tommy Chong is 83 years old. Singer Bob Dylan is 80 years old. Actor Gary Burghoff is 78 years old. Singer Patti LaBelle is 77 years old. Actor Priscilla Presley is 76 years old. Country singer Mike Reid is 74 years old. Actor Jim Broadbent is 72 years old. Actor Alfred Molina is 68 years old. Singer Rosanne Cash is 66 years old. Actor Cliff Parisi is 61 years old. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 61 years old. Rock musician Vivian Trimble is 58 years old. Actor John C. Reilly is 56 years old. Actor Dana Ashbrook is 54 years old. Actor Eric Close is 54 years old. Actor Carl Payne is 52 years old. Rock musician Rich Robinson is 52 years old. Former MLB pitcher Bartolo Colon is 48 years old. Actor Dash Mihok is 47 years old. Actor Bryan Greenberg is 43 years old. Actor Owen Benjamin is 41 years old. Actor Billy L. Sullivan is 41 years old. Actor-rapper Jerod Mixon (aka Big Tyme) is 40 years old. Rock musician Cody Hanson (Hinder) is 39 years old. Dancer-choreographer-singer Mark Ballas is 35 years old. Country singer Billy Gilman is 33 years old. Rapper / Producer G-Eazy is 32 years old. Actor Brianne Howey is 32 years old. Actor Cayden Boyd is 27.