6 famous Bollywood stars who remarried without divorcing their first wife

Our own Bollywood celebrities have always made the headlines for one reason or another. And, it’s not just the latest trends or fashion statements created by them that find their way into various tabloids. In fact, their love stories, weddings, adventures, and adventures have always been a topic of interest to many people. While some relationships just leave us in awe, some of them end up being a big disappointment. But the ones we are going to talk about here are totally different from the others.

Well, it was the Bollywood celebrities who tied the knot for the second time, but without legal separation from their first wives. Surprised? So, let us show you who these celebrities are.

# 1. Sanjay Khan married Zeenat Aman without divorcing his first wife Zarine Khan

It started in 1980, when the glam queen, Zeenat Aman |, touched the heart of this king. And, it seemed that Sanjay Khan’s marriage to Zarine Khan was not an obstacle to his second union. Cupid struck during his first meeting with Zeenat Aman on the sets of Abdullah. Shortly after the start of their romance, many media claimed that Sanjay Khan married the actress without leaving his first wife.

According to these reports, this alliance led to divorce in less than a year, as the wife of actor Zarine Khan, did not remain as a silent spectator. Ultimately, the relationship between Sanjay Khan and Zeenat Aman ended on a very bad note. There were reports, which even said that the actor and his first wife abused and brutally beat Zeenat in a hotel.

Read also: Feroz Khan married a single mother, left her with her children for a flight attendant but never married her

# 2.Dharmendra married Hema Malini without divorcing his first wife Prakash Kaur

The He-man of Indian cinema, Dharmendra, hardly needed a document to remarry. Dharmendra fell in love with Hema Malini on the set of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. But at that time he was already married with Prakash Kaur. He also had two sons from this alliance, Sunny and Bobby. Although the dream girl also fell in love with him, the two were unable to unite because of Dharmendras’ first wife, who refused to divorce.

The story continues

So, to celebrate his second marriage without having to divorce his first wife, he first had to convert to Islam. According to reports, her first marriage went through rough times but did not end in failure. He maintains his two marriages well and continues to stay with Prakash.

Read also: Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur still defends him over remarriage to Hema Malini

# 3. Salim Khan married Helen without divorcing his first wife Salma

The love and marriage story of famous Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan is a prime example of the happy coexistence of two wives. He harnessed himself to the dancing queen of Bollywood, Helen, without straying from Salma, his first wife.

While he faced a fragile condition initially, he eventually struggled with issues to save both of his marriages. He has three sons – Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and a daughter, Alvira from his first marriage. In addition, Salim and Helen adopted a daughter, Arpita Khan. Today the whole family lives together in peace.

Read also: The love life of Salim Khan: after breaking stereotypes, happily lives with two women under one roof

# 4. Raj Babbar married Smita Patil without divorcing his first wife Nadira Zaheer

Actors of yesteryear, Raj Babbar and Smita patil, together made a successful pair in the 1980s. Very quickly, this reel-life couple morphed into real-life lovebirds. Raj Babbar was already married to Nadira Zaheer and had two children, Juhi and Arya. But that didn’t stop him from opening the doors of his heart to Smita Patil. And, he left his wife to marry his new flame.

Because of this marriage, Smita even drew several criticisms from many feminist organizations. However, this marriage did not last long, as Smita died of postpartum complications, just two weeks after giving birth to their child, Prateik. Shortly after his disappearance, Raj was reunited with his wife Nadira.

Read also: Raj Babbar, Smita Patil and Nadira Babbar: the most tragic love triangle that has affected many lives

# 5. Udit Narayan married Deepa Gahatraj without divorcing his first wife Ranjana Jha

Even famous playback singer Udit Narayan didn’t bother to legally part ways with his first wife before getting married. He abandoned his first wife, Ranjana Jha, refusing to recognize her as his wife. But having two wives was not easy for him.

After facing the prospect of arrest due to his wife’s first lawsuit, the singer braced for reconciliation. He went ahead with a settlement where he agreed to give his first wife, Ranjana, a place respectful of a woman with his second wife, Deepa Gahatraj.

Read also: The love life of Udit Narayan: married his second wife without informing or divorcing the first

# 6. Mahesh Bhatt married Soni Razdan without divorcing his first wife Lorraine Bright

Mahesh bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt fell in love when he was in school with a girl named Lorraine Bright. The lovebirds tied the knot when they were just 20 years old and the two had a daughter, Pooja Bhatt at the tender age of 21. Mahesh Bhatt’s greatest success and one of the most recognized films, Aashiqui, is based on its relationship with Lorraine. Soon their relationship turned kaput because of his extramarital affair with the actress Parveen Babi (which also didn’t last long), and the two went their separate ways without a divorce.

Read also: The unhappy love story of already married Mahesh Bhatt and emotionally shattered Parveen Babi

Mahesh bhatt

Then he met Soni Razdan, who was one of the actors in the popular film, Saraansh. The two fell in love and wanted to get married when Sonis’ father asked him to cut all ties with his first wife Kiran. Here is what Mahesh said:

“When I met Soni Razdan it was like a replay in my life. Soni’s father asked me how I planned to end my ties with Kiran and I said, a ‘with permanence’. But I would not divorce Kiran. “

So, without divorcing Kiran, Mahesh walked down the aisle with Soni changing his religion to Muslim where he was allowed to have two wives. Together they have two daughters, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

Well, these unusual Bollywood love stories were not only the most famous of their time, but were quite shocking as well. But as they say, all is fair in love, war and Bollywood; so, these celebrities just followed what their hearts told them.

READ NEXT: Kabir Bedi married three times, had an affair, finally found love in a woman 3 years younger with her daughter