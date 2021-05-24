Actor Prithviraj and footballer Vineeth come forward to support the ‘Save Lakshadweep’ campaign – The New Indian Express

Express press service

KOCHI: Prominent Kerala figures including actor Prithviraj and footballers CK Vineeth have come forward to support the ‘Save Lakshadweep’ campaign against new legislative reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel, including barring schools serving non-vegetarian food in their canteens and destroying the sheds and local institutions set up to help the island’s fishing community.

A day after politician VT Balram posted a Facebook post in support of Lakshadweep islanders protesting against the “ reforms, ” actor Prithviraj, whose hit film “ Anarkali ” was shot in Lakshadweep, took to Twitter and Facebook to express his solidarity with the islanders.

“Over the past few days, I have received desperate messages from people I know and don’t know from these islands, asking and sometimes even begging me to do what I can to bring public attention to what is happening. is happening there. I’m not going to go on and write an essay about the islands and why the new administrator’s “reforms” seem completely bizarre. All of this material should now be readily available online for those of you who wish to read more, ”said Prithviraj.

“What I know for sure is that none of the islanders I know, nor anyone who has spoken to me, is happy with what is going on. I firmly believe that no laws, reforms or amendments should never concern the earth, but the inhabitants of the earth.It is never the geographical or political border which makes a country, a state or a territory union, but the people who live there. How does disrupting the way of life of a centuries-old peaceful settlement become an acceptable way to How will the threat of the balance of a very delicate island ecosystem without regard to the potential consequences pave the way for development sustainable? ”said the actor.

Footballer Vineeth, in a series of tweets, said since the death of Dinesh Sharma, the former administrator of Lakshadweep, and the Modi government’s appointment of Praful Khoda Patel as his successor, “this has been a problem after the other for the inhabitants of Lakshadweep. “.

First, the Administrator arrived there with “little attention” to Covid guidelines, he said. “He (Patel) scrapped a lot of the rules they had in place to avoid the virus, and now they have to deal with the pandemic like any other state,” Vineeth said, adding that the Administrator had also destroyed many hangars and local institutions there. , which were created to help the fishing community.

“Then, for a city that has very few vehicles, he wants to widen the roads and demolish several houses that are on the way,” said the footballer, adding that the decision to stop serving non-vegetarian food to school canteens were “extremely unfair” because the island is a predominantly Muslim community. “Why change what is not broken?” He asked.

Prithviraj, in his post, said he trusted our system and even more our people. “When an entire community is unhappy with decisions made by a designated authority, over the publication of which the people there had no say in, and they vehemently bring them to the attention of the world and of their government, I would like to think that there is no other way than to act accordingly. So please, whoever it is, listen to the voice of the people of Lakshadweep, trust them to know what is best for their land. It is one of the most beautiful places in the world, with even more beautiful people who live there, ”he said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP, PMO Elamaram Kareem wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, asking him to urgently recall Praful Patel, the administrator of Lakshadweep, for his “anti-people” orders. In his letter, Kareem said that Patel’s sole objective was to destroy the traditional life and culture of the Lakshadweep.

Previously, it was Balram, a former congressman, who posted on Facebook on Sunday the sad state of affairs on the island. “At a time when the freedom and culture of the islanders of Lakshadweep are called into question, it is Kerala’s responsibility to keep these people, who depend solely on our state for most of their needs, including health, l ‘education and livelihoods,’ Balram said.