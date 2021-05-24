Rate and review: Olivia Rodrigos’ debut album turns out to be more cathartic than SOUR

Olivia Rodrigos’ debut album describes a bitter breakup, but fans are left with a sweet aftertaste of nostalgia. The first SOUR fell on Friday, and many people relive high school through Rodrigos’ teenage angst, thoughtful words and relatable matters.

The 18-year-old musician and actress rose to fame with her lead roles in Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. After dominating the Billboard Hot 100 Charted for eight weeks with her successful driver’s license, she’s suddenly one of the biggest pop stars to have bands of all ages anticipating her official debut.

SOUR is an album about grief and embodies the themes of adolescence, self-discovery, insecurity, jealousy and reflection.

Sunday, the 11 songs of SOUR dominate the first places of the Spotify Charts in the United States, with only two songs in the top 13 not belonging to the album.

When SOUR begins, we discover fairy-tale-like strings reminiscent of its Disney Channel roots. The fantasy on this trail, however, is short-lived. After about 14 seconds of brutality, Rodrigo exclaims that I want it to be, like, messy, and we are thrown out of the dream and put into a fun and aggressive alternate rock beat.

By the time the songs hook God, brutal sound here is sung, the idea of ​​the song is summed up. The track describes personal challenges and insecurities during her youth, her experience in the music and television industry, and the expectations placed on her as a successful young woman.

She passes that on with, and I’m so tired I could / quit my job, start a new life / and they’d all be disappointed / because who am I if not being exploited? and i hate all the songs i write / and i’m not cool and i’m not smart / and i can’t even park in parallel.

Ultimately brutal, he returns to the tranquility of the ropes. On his last line, Rodrigo sings softly, I don’t even know where to start.

Contrary to words, it seems Rodrigo knows exactly where to start with the next heartbreaking traitor. The song begins with a piano and layered harmonies.

The song details the betrayal. You talked to her when we were together / I loved you at your worst but it didn’t matter / It took you two weeks to hang out and date her / Guess you didn’t cheat, but you’re still a traitor, she sings. During the song, she reflects on the negative aspects of a relationship and although she feels betrayed, she misses what they had. She admits knowing that he was talking to someone else while they were dating, but was silent in an effort to keep him.

The keys ring and the rhythmic indicator of the open car door begins the next song, noting the iconic driver’s license time. The moving ballad develops about the traitor and describes the pain of doing something alone, which she hoped to accomplish with her partner by her side.

After four moving minutes of driving license, there is a moment of peace when birdsong presents Rodrigos with the next track 1 step forward, 3 steps back. Some fans of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift may recognize the piano piece that soon follows Birdsong. Rodrigo interpolated New Years Day Swifts by rearranging the notes and using inspiration from the track.

Rodrigo is known to be a superfan of Swift and has said the star is one of his biggest songwriting inspirations. In an interview with Travis Mills Lounge on Apple Music, Rodrigo said, “She’s totally my biggest idol and my biggest songwriting inspiration. Having her blessing was really, really special.” Additionally, Swift fans may recognize the nod to Swift’s lucky number 13 in the title.

The song describes the complicated nature of a relationship. The narrator is in the doubt of being sufficient. She doesn’t know if she is appreciated in the relationship. She sings, it’s always one step forward and three steps back / I’m the love of your life until I drive you crazy.

Similar to Swifts The Way I Loved You, Rodrigo recognizes that the toxic aspects of a relationship are complicated and exciting. Swift and Rodrigo describe the ups and downs of love. As Rodrigo says, and maybe in a masochistic way / I find it all exciting / Like what lover am I going to have today / Will you walk me to the door or send me home crying ?

The fifth song deja vu is the second single from Rodrigo who debuted in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. Rodrigo is the only artist to debut with her first two singles in the top ten of the chart. The familiar single describes how her lover evolved and has the same experiences with a new girl. Rodrigo asks his former lover if he’s ever seen when he reuses their jokes and sings the same Billy Joel song to him.

At the end of the déjà vu, Rodrigo is screaming, which makes sense, as the next track, good 4 u, is ready to embrace the intensity of watching your former lover move on.

Similar to brutal, the song is full of adolescent angst and so honest without any excuse that it can be cathartic for those who listen to it. Rodrigo is going from a broken heart to a little petty, and we love to see him. Strongly driven by guitar and drums, the pop-punk rhythm changes the rhythm. Five lines in the 4 u voucher, Rodrigo hits listeners with the sassy line I guess the therapist I found for you she really helped / Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl.

Unfortunately, it does not take long for Rodrigo to fall back into doubt. The seventh track is enough for you to switch from an electric guitar to an acoustic. If you are a sucker for fingerpicking, this is especially for you.

For enough for you, Rodrigo details his insecurities. I wore makeup when we went out because I thought you’d love me more / If I looked like the other prom queens / I know you liked it before she sang. She wonders if she is as interesting as the girls her lover had before.

Enough for you, it’s relatable and devastating, and just when you think the title of Rodrigos’ next song is happier, you’re still on an emotional roller coaster.

Similar to the happiness of Ed Sheerans Happier and Swifts, there is clearly a misunderstanding of the word happy. Rodrigos’ song Happier is steeped in piano and sad lyrics, which are sure to tear the hearts of many. She sings, I hope you are happy but don’t be happier.

Rodrigo expresses his despair in an authentic way and does not bring down another woman admirably while speaking of vulnerability. Self-awareness shines through lyrics like and now I’m pulling her apart / like cutting her will make you miss my miserable heart / But she’s beautiful, she looks kind / She probably gives you butterflies ” and I’m selfish , I know.

Jealousy is a theme that she will develop for a few minutes. In fact, what could be simpler than jealousy, jealousy, the next title of the song? The Comparison is the Thief of Joy Rodrigo knows pain all too well, and she presented it all on a hypnotic, bouncy trail.

Rodrigo describes the weight of unrealistic standards weighing on young people. She describes how she can’t help but compare herself to the girls she sees on social media who are too good to be true with paper white teeth and perfect bodies. On the Song Deck Rodrigo sings all the things she strives to be.

In my opinion, this song can offer a breath of fresh air to listeners who may find it difficult to compare; most of us can feel insecure at times in one way or another.

Then the song’s favorite crime takes us back to the comfort of a stripped-down acoustic melody. The soothing voices almost make us forget that she describes codependency issues. This is the last song about grief on the record.

I’ll let you treat me like this / I was your willing accomplice, honey, she sings.

The last track from Hope ur ok album is the heartwarming affirmation needed after the last 31 minutes. While delving into past friendships, Rodrigo reflects on a boy she knew when she was younger, who had blond hair, salt eyes and played in the marching band. He had parents who cared more about the Bible than being kind to their own child.

Similarly, the second verse evokes a friendship she had in college. She had a friend who had to raise her brothers herself and who was not accepted for her sexuality.

The hope ur ok choir details how Rodrigo hopes, despite the challenges, that his beloved old friends are doing well. In my opinion, this song is a sweet way to end a SOUR album.

While the debut may be an emotional listen for some, critics describe the album as an incredible first soundtrack from Rodrigo.

Half sprawled, half messy, I-only-need-yourself, Sour is the perfect soundtrack to the first breakup of a hugely promising new talent, a reviewer from The Guardian mentionned.

If you’re ready to unwrap your heartache in high school and dive into the anxiety that comes with our youth, Rodrigo has you covered with this record breaking debut album.

My 5 best tracks:

1. brutal

2. already seen

3.good 4 u

3. traitor

4.favorite crime

5.enough for you

Overall rating: 9/10

Contact Karter at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @writtenbykarter.