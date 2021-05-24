Entertainment
Happy Birthday Bob Dylan, our most underrated comic ever
At end of Inside Llewyn Davis, With the Coen brothers film set on the Greenwich Village music scene in 1961, the lead character, a gifted but struggling folk singer on the verge of giving up, leaves the stage at the legendary Gaslight Caf as a newcomer occupies his square. What is clear after the first note is that it is Bob Dylan at the start of one of pop music’s greatest careers.
This juxtaposition leaves the viewer with a lingering question about success: What does Bob Dylan have that Llewyn Davis doesn’t? Genius? Luck? Schedule? The movie is too elusive for a single explanation, but having to pick one I’d say it’s a sense of humor. It may sound strange, because in the public imagination, Dylan, the dark-faced protest singer turned Nobel Prize-winning croaking poet, strikes a deadly serious figure.
But if there’s one under-examined aspect of this most famous and scrutinized singer, who turns 80 on Monday, inspiring new biographies and best lists, it is his fertile comedy. While he’s spent six decades singing about heartache, apocalypse, and betrayal, a cockeyed humor has always informed his grim worldview. It can be oblique, less of a joke than a joke, but critical enough for its art to place it in the pantheon of great funny Jews.
There is perhaps no better proof of the importance of humor to Dylans’ art than the fact that he denied it. In one rare 2017 interview, Dylan himself dismissed the idea that he was a jester, pointing to righteous hymns like Masters of War and A Hard Rains A-Gonna Fall. But the first prank Dylan made was to pose as a truth teller. From the start, he made up benign lies about himself and mixed serious, socially conscious songs with dark comedies. In the oldest bootleg of him performing at the Gaslight, from 1961 one of the only original songs is Talkin Bear Mountain Picnic Blues, an ironic tale of a disaster in the news: an overbooked cruise ship sank in the Hudson River, a tragedy born of greed. Hear this 60-year-old recording of a then-unknown Dylan singing a block from where the Comedy Cellar now stands and you’ll hear the familiar sound of dark jokes that make you laugh.
The comedy club was not invented when Bob Dylan arrived in New York City that year, so the few blocks of cafes and clubs he played in, what historian Sean Wilentz called his Yale College and his Harvard, were not only home to folk singers. but also comics like Joan Rivers, Lenny Bruce and Bill Cosby. (This is the era described in The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel.) To a sponge like Dylan, that artist’s cross-pollination mattered. What these audiences expected to laugh too. As Robert Shelton, who helped launch Dylan with his review in this article, writes in his recently re-edited biography, No Direction Home, clients responded more to Dylan’s mind than to his intense, slow material.
His early performances had comic book pieces. Using long guitar strings, he joked that the instrument needed a haircut. The first genre of song that gained attention was talk blues, a comic book form dating back to the 1920s with standard chord progressions backing up jokey lines and topical references not so unlike a set of stand-up. Some of these songs were recorded on albums, others did not become available until later. One of the first didn’t come out until 2010. Talking about the John Birch Society Blues usurped the paranoia of the anti-Communist organization, with one narrator finding suspicious activity in the glovebox, the TV, even on the American flag. (Discovered that there were red stripes!) It ends with him all alone investigating himself.
Dylan presents himself in these songs as an unhappy Everyman, a fool, a coward overwhelmed if not oppressed by events. Moving away from politics, Dylans songs have become more bizarre and downright silly, with lyrics that are, like jokes, concise. Think about the opening of On the Road Again, a 1965 masterpiece of neurotic nonsense about a girlfriend’s dysfunctional family: Well I wake up in the morning there are frogs in my socks. / Your mum is hiding in the cooler / Your dad is walking wearing a Napoleon Bonaparte mask.
Along with talking about blues and surreal scenes, Dylan has flashed borscht belt punchlines in songs like Bob Dylans 115th Dream, a hiking thread it starts with him singing, stopping, cracking and asking for a second take. Keeping that mistake sets the tone for the song, which includes a visit to a bank that ends with this joke: They asked me for guarantees and I pulled my pants down.
It appears on his funniest album, Bringing It all Back Home, whose cover features Dylan near an album by comedian Lord Buckley. Although Buckley died in New York City just a few months before Dylan’s arrival, he greatly influenced Dylan (and others, including Lenny Bruce and Robin Williams). The singer turned one of Buckleys’ monologues into a song, Black Cross, and borrowed language like a jingle-jangle for Tambourine Man. Buckley was famous for rebooting Bible stories into hipster slang, a tactic Dylan appropriated in songs like Highway 61 Revisited. (God said to Abraham: Kill me a son. Abe said: Dude, you have to put me on.)
Over the next decade, Dylan had grown into one of the biggest stars in the world, as his songs grew darker and more personal, deepening grief. But even his harshest songs often carried a light spirit. In the opening of Idiot Wind (1975), he sings that he killed a man and took his wife, who inherited a million dollars; when she died he got the money. After a pause, he adds with a feeling deeply at odds with the smirk: I can’t help him if I’m lucky.
After a period of fallow (every era of Dylan has its champions, but the most difficult case to do is the relatively joyless 1980s), he suffered a commercial resurgence in the last quarter of a century. This late-era Dylan managed to be both heavier and lighter, darker but also more clumsy.
On a tumultuous episode of the Pete Holmess podcast, director Larry Charles (Borat) recalled how Dylan became obsessed with Jerry Lewis movies, so much so that Dylan collaborated with Charles on a pilot for a burlesque series for HBO. The musician eventually lost interest (the show was too sloppy) but co-wrote a bizarre and largely panicked drama with Charles, Masked & Anonymous. In this 2003 film, a man confides in a character played by the singer: what did the monkey say to the cheetah at the card game? I thought you were a cheetah.
Late Dylan favors daddy jokes so old-fashioned they almost seem transgressive, a liberating escape from his enigmatic image. When he tells a joke on his 2001 album, Love and flight, it’s the comic equivalent of electric. I was tempted to boo, but I came to respect it.
His most revealing project in recent decades has been Theme radio hour, over 100 episodes hosted by Dylan, each organized around a theme. Produced by Eddie Gorodetsky, a former David Letterman writer, the show has an ongoing interest in comedy, including arcane stand-ups and sitcoms, comic book interviews, and cheesy jokes.
These hours show that for Dylan, humor is not incidental. It’s not a comedic relief either. It functions as it does in Chekhov’s plays, as a fundamental part of the existence of an artist who believes that, as Dylan puts it, life is just a joke. One of the best episodes focuses on laughter. Dylan describes her musicality, explaining that she has a rhythm. He digs into history for pieces of laughter. Speaking into a gritty dead end that increasingly sounds like the voice of stand-up Steven Wright, Dylan seems to despise canned laughter, a betrayal of one of the last things you can trust. You can fake an orgasm, he croaked. But you can’t give fake laughs.
