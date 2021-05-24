Happy Birthday Bob Dylan, our most underrated comic ever

The comedy club was not invented when Bob Dylan arrived in New York City that year, so the few blocks of cafes and clubs he played in, what historian Sean Wilentz called his Yale College and his Harvard, were not only home to folk singers. but also comics like Joan Rivers, Lenny Bruce and Bill Cosby. (This is the era described in The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel.) To a sponge like Dylan, that artist’s cross-pollination mattered. What these audiences expected to laugh too. As Robert Shelton, who helped launch Dylan with his review in this article, writes in his recently re-edited biography, No Direction Home, clients responded more to Dylan’s mind than to his intense, slow material.

His early performances had comic book pieces. Using long guitar strings, he joked that the instrument needed a haircut. The first genre of song that gained attention was talk blues, a comic book form dating back to the 1920s with standard chord progressions backing up jokey lines and topical references not so unlike a set of stand-up. Some of these songs were recorded on albums, others did not become available until later. One of the first didn’t come out until 2010. Talking about the John Birch Society Blues usurped the paranoia of the anti-Communist organization, with one narrator finding suspicious activity in the glovebox, the TV, even on the American flag. (Discovered that there were red stripes!) It ends with him all alone investigating himself.

Dylan presents himself in these songs as an unhappy Everyman, a fool, a coward overwhelmed if not oppressed by events. Moving away from politics, Dylans songs have become more bizarre and downright silly, with lyrics that are, like jokes, concise. Think about the opening of On the Road Again, a 1965 masterpiece of neurotic nonsense about a girlfriend’s dysfunctional family: Well I wake up in the morning there are frogs in my socks. / Your mum is hiding in the cooler / Your dad is walking wearing a Napoleon Bonaparte mask.

Along with talking about blues and surreal scenes, Dylan has flashed borscht belt punchlines in songs like Bob Dylans 115th Dream, a hiking thread it starts with him singing, stopping, cracking and asking for a second take. Keeping that mistake sets the tone for the song, which includes a visit to a bank that ends with this joke: They asked me for guarantees and I pulled my pants down.