Fast & Furious movies have a terrible streaming problem

I want to see all the Fast & Furious movies again in time for F9’s June release, but a slew of streaming services stand in my way. Don’t get me wrong, I love the freedom of choice as much as Dominic Toretto loves family, but anyone who tries to watch the Fast & Furious movies in order knows these movies can be harder to find than Dom himself.

The Fast Family has a more difficult situation than most of the other popular franchises. A Disney Plus membership allows you to watch the Star Wars movies in order as well as catch most of the MCU Marvel movies in order (Spidey is coming soon thanks to Disney’s deal with Sony). Heck, getting HBO Max gives you all the Saw movies!

The Fast & Furious movies face a more complex challenge. The different films are not in the same department, with some being kept in places you may not even know.

Fast & Furious movies are getting expensive

If you want to watch the movies in order of release you would start on HBO Max for The Fast and the Furious followed by 2 Fast 2 Furious and maybe think HBO Max will get you to the finish line, grab the flag. checkered pattern and the pink leaflets of rival streamers. You might also notice that Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the excellent spinoff movie worth checking out, is also on HBO Max. You might think everything is fine.

Except you will soon find that you are wrong. The following Fast & Furious movies are on Fubo TV, a live TV service filled with sports channels. And while we like Fubo TV a lot, it’s one of the best streaming services out there, it doesn’t really feel like a home for the movies. This is because it costs $ 65 per month. At this rate, it is better to buy the 8-film 4K / Blu-ray box ($ 69 at Amazon at the moment) which also includes digital downloads through Movies Anywhere.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Still, Fubo.TV is where Fast’s next two chapters, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Fast & Furious, are currently playing. And just as boring, these movies change homes in no time at all, like they have a reservoir of nitrous attached to their streaming rights.

The next step is the most confusing streaming situation. Fast Five, one of the best Fast movies, and arguably one of the best action movies of its time, is not the subject of any streaming service. It is only available for purchase or rental from people like Amazon, google play and itunes.

Then the Fast franchise finally makes it to where it all should be living (more on that soon): Peacock Premium. This is where you can stream Fast & Furious 6 without having to pay a bill.

Including a streaming service, most will not

Somehow, we’re back on Fubo TV for Furious 7, but it almost seems understandable when you compare it to the house of the next movie.

The fate of the furious. The eighth Fast movie (get it, the F8 of the Furious?) Is only showing on Spectrum On Demand. Yes, cable provider Spectrum sort of has a Fast & Furious movie in its pocket, and since this is the most recent main chapter, you won’t want to skip it before watching F9.

(Image credit: Jaimie Trueblood)

I would bet for real money that no one gets Spectrum just for a Fast & Furious movie. Heck, I would make a similar bet on Fubo. And that makes the locations of these movies so bad.

These films do little good for fans if they are stuck in faraway destinations. I hate to encourage monopolistic behavior, like the way Disney Plus collects Marvel movies like Thanos grabbing Infinity Stones, but it’s a much better alternative than what we have with franchises like Fast & Furious.

Fractured streaming betrays the Fast & Furious story

Putting Tokyo Drift on Fubo is a huge deal, as Tokyo Drift was one of the biggest F&F movies for Han (Sung Kang) whose return to the Fast franchise in the next film is a big deal. How are audiences supposed to understand the joy we all had seeing Han in the F9 trailers if they barely knew his character?

How are people supposed to know what Dom lost with the departure of Brian O’Conner without seeing all of their adventures together? And understand his convoluted family tree without looking at The Fate of the Furious? How are you supposed to figure out how boring Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) is without … well, it’s a little easier to grok.

(Image credit: Universal)

I am experiencing this exact situation right now. I’m running a podcast on the John Cena movies (which will debut in Fast & Furious in F9), and my co-host has never seen the movies, but is ready to watch them. And that means he’s going to have to make an extremely expensive investment to be ready for this chapter of Cenaphiles (when I came up with that name, I had to do the series).

I’m not saying you should be able to watch all of these movies for free, they’re fun enough that they don’t get stolen. But the current situation is so bad that I bet people are more likely to hack some, if not all, than to buy or rent. Or even worse? It’s not hard to imagine new audiences not actually immersing themselves in these movies.

at all, because they are so hard to find. And that would be tragic.

Peacock must solve his Fast & Furious problem

The solution is quite simple. The Fast & Furious movies are from Universal Pictures, which means they’re under the umbrella of NBCUniversal which just released its own streaming service last summer. You may have heard of it, it’s called Peacock. Peacock, home of The Office and WWE, is a perfect destination for the Fast family.

And those movies would be very much at home on the ad-supported $ 4.99 per month Peacock Premium plan. Because if not, you’re spending north of $ 85 per month (HBO Max is $ 15 per month, Fubo is $ 65 per month, and Peacock Premium is $ 4.99 / month), before renting or buying Fast Five and The Fate of The Furious. (Again, stay away from Spectrum).

(Image credit: Daniel Constante / Shutterstock)

We do not know Why the Fast & Furious movies are spread out so thinly, like oatmeal handed out by a miserable prison lunch-lady. This is probably due to pre-existing contracts that predate Peacock’s idea.

But if Comcast really wanted to put Peacock on the map, it should have grabbed all of the F&F movies in time for F9. Sure, Peacock has Harry Potter, but the adults in the room who need more power (not the power of the Hogwarts house) need something less wizarding. Putting everything together would reunite the family. And isn’t that what the Fast & Furious franchise is?