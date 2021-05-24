Mary Queen of Scots: over 1m of artifact stolen from Arundel Castle

Thieves broke into Arundel Castle in West Sussex and stole 1 million artifacts (Photo: Oliver Dixon / Shutterstock)

A set of gold rosaries that were carried by Mary Queen of Scots at her execution in 1587 were stolen from a castle.

Burglars stole a million historical treasures during a raid on Arundel Castle in West Sussex on Friday night.

Other items taken include coronation cups given by Mary to Earl Marshal as well as gold and silver items.

Staff at the castle which had just reopened to the public after the lockdown were alerted to the break-in by a burglar alarm at 10:30 p.m. and police were on the scene within minutes.

A 44 sedan has since been burned down and abandoned and is believed to have been involved in the raid.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: Police are looking for thieves who broke into Arundel Castle and stole gold and silver items worth over $ 1million.

Various items were stolen of great historical significance.



The beads were worn by Mary Queen of Scots on her execution in 1587 (Photo: Arundel Castle)

These include the gold rosaries worn by Mary Queen of Scots during her execution in 1587, several coronation cups given by the sovereign to the then Earl Marshal, and other treasures of gold and silver. .

The rosary has little intrinsic value as a metal, but as a piece of Howard family history and national heritage it is irreplaceable.

The objects were forcibly taken to a window along the public road.

The spokesperson added: Police are examining a 44 saloon which was found abandoned and on fire in the nearby town of Barlavington shortly after, to determine if it is linked to the burglary.



An anti-theft alarm at the castle alerted staff (Photo: Shutterstock)



Other items of historical significance were also taken (Photo: PA)

The castle dates from 1067 but had to be restored in the 18th and 19th centuries after being damaged during the English Civil War.

The Grade I listed building has been the seat of the Duke of Norfolk for over 400 years.

A spokesperson for ArundelCastle Trustees said: The stolen items have significant monetary value, but as unique artifacts in the Duke of Norfolks’ collection, they are of immeasurably greater and priceless historical significance.

We therefore urge anyone with information to report to the police to help them return these treasures to where they belong.

People who visited the castle in the days after it reopened after the lockdown on May 18 were told to contact police if they saw anything suspicious.

Chichester CID Detective Constable Molly OMalley said: If you were in Arundelon on Friday evening and saw suspicious activity around the castle, please contact us online or by calling 101, citing Operation Deuce .

Also, the castle only reopened to visitors on Tuesday, May 18, so if you were visiting in the past few days, do you remember, on second thought, anyone behaving suspiciously?

If anyone offers or hears of someone offering any of the stolen items for sale, we would love to hear from you as well.

