New American Idol Crowned in Starry Finale (RECAP) | Entertainment

Dim the lights, and let’s go

After a national vote, Ryan seacrest revealed Chayce Beckham as the 2021 winner of American Idol during a great starry finish. The former heavy machine operator closed the season with his first hit 23 single.

Grace Kinstler finished third to Chayce and Willie.The three sang their hearts out on several occasions in which they chose the judges’ choice, followed by a tune dedicated to their hometown. After the elimination of Graces, Willie and Chayce revisited the audition songs.

The talented Top 3 also joined others Idol this season’s contestants and the biggest names in music. Were talking Fall Out Boy, Chaka Khan, Macklemore, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, Leona Lewis, Sheryl Crow, Alessia Cara and Fleetwood legend Mac Lindsey Buckingham. Judge Luke bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel richie also participated in the fun with members of their Idol class of 2021.

Check out these must-see performances of the night.

Chayce Beckham

Bobby bones, internal mentor, has walked the inspiring journey of Chayces and represented blue collar workers there. The judges gave him the chance to flex his wings on The Beatles Blackbird. Lionel complimented his recognizable voice. Katy called her Chayce the Ace. Luke said he secured his bass fishing trip. Chayce dedicated the song from his hometown Chris Stapletons fires in Apple Valley, California. Lionel liked the choice of song. Katy told him her world was about to change. Luke can’t wait to see where he is in five years after watching him grow up. Chayce ended her set by revisiting Ed Sheerans Afterglow. Katy told him he had a dream, and now he sees it. Luke tells him he has a bright future and is hiding the keys to the forklift. Lionel welcomed Chayce to his career.

Willie spence

Bobby went through Willies’ journey and how he didn’t quit despite losing his grandfather during the competition. The judges chose a Ray Charles Georgia classic On My Mind for the touching teddy bear. Luke said he had given birth since day one. Lionel called it a religious experience. Katy told Willie the sky’s the limit for him. During the hometown tour, this boy from Georgia faced off against the mighty Sam Cookes, A Change Is Gonna Come. Luke said he brought so much joy. Lionel told him to take the moment and to bathe in it. Katy had the sensations. Willie ended her set on a high note with Cynthia Erivos Stand Up. Luke loved his voice and the jacket. Lionel and Katy felt blessed to be in his presence.

Grace Kinstler

Grace spoke to Bobby about the comparisons to Kelly Clarkson, increased her confidence in the show, and paid tribute to her late father. She kicked off the solo performances with a powerful judging choice from Céline Dions All By Myself. Katy felt she had taken a step above Celine and showed vulnerable power. Luke thought it was really amazing. Lionel called her a storyteller with a great voice. For the hometown tour, Illinois went full diva mode on Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing. Katy thought Grace was singing her heart out. Luke thought it was beautiful. Lionel said she had outdone herself.

Macklemore

Willie, Grace and Chayce kicked off the rooftop show with Macklemore on Cant Hold Us. Complete with fireworks.

Mickey guyton

Idol Grammy nominated alum Mickey Guyton brought down the house with Alyssa Wray.

Fall out Boy

Some of the guys fromIdolrocked it with Fall Out Boy on My songs know what you did in the dark (Light Em Up).

Chaka Khan

The legend went through a mixture of successes Sweet thing, Im Every Woman, Aint Nobody, and Through the Fire with Deshawn Goncalves, Casey Bishop, Cassandra Coleman, Grace and Alyssa.

Leona lewis

Willies’ mother was in tears as she watched her son shine with Leona Lewis in You Are the Reason.

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow took us back to the 1990s with If It Makes You Happy and Every Day Is a Winding Road alongside Graham Defranco, who replaced Arthur Gunn.

Luke bryan

After taking Casey to visit Whiskey a Go Go earlier in the week, Luke Bryan sang Bon Jovis Livin on a prayer.

Lionel richie

Hit-maker himself Lionel Richie released One World with some of this season’s singers.

Lindsey Buckingham

The Hall of Fame was joined by Idols Cassandra, with a Stevie Nicks look, on the Fleetwood Mac Go Your Own Way clip.

Alessia cara

Alessia Cara in duet with Grace on the body positivity anthem Scars to Your Beautiful.

Luke combs

The superstar sang Forever After All with up-and-coming country superstar Chayce.

Katy Perry

The loved one Idol The judge sang with Thinking of You and showed off her guitar skills alongside Hunter Metts.

Murphy

the Idol hope that has touched the heartstrings this season has returned with a mix of originals Am I Still Mine? and The Painted Man.

History of the season

Jingle master Tom McGovern has summed it up perfectly this season.

American Idol returns for another season in 2022 on ABC