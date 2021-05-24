Successful choreographers who went on to become Bollywood directors





From Prabhudheva to Remo DSouza: successful choreographers turned Bollywood directors

Many successful chorographers have gone on to become directors in Bollywood. Read ahead to find out more about these celebrities.



Pooja dhar





3447 readings

Bombay

Posted on May 24, 2021 at 4:07 p.m. 1 / 6 Bollywood choreographers who are successful directors Bollywood is one of the largest film industries in the world. Films made in this industry are very large-scale and often make a huge amount of money at the box office. There are hundreds of people involved in making a movie for the fans. One of the very important reasons for the commercial success of Bollywood films are the songs from the film. The choreographers play an important role in making the actors look glamorous in the songs. It has often been noticed that many choreographers have turned into directors in Bollywood. Having had a successful career as a choreographer, these artists have now made successful careers as Bollywood directors, surprising fans with their many talents involved in making a film. Here are some of the acclaimed choreographers who decided to pursue careers beyond the dance world in the Hindi film industry after making a mark and building successful careers as directors. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 6 Prabhudheva Prabhudheva, who is one of this country’s most famous choreographers, made his directorial debut in 2009 with Salman Khan’s action thriller Wanted. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

3 / 6 Farah Khan | Farah Khan, who is one of the most successful female choreographers, made her directorial debut in 2004 with Shah Rukh Khan star Main Hoon Naa. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 6 Ganesh Acharya Ganesh Acharya, who won the national award for best choreography, made his directorial debut in 2007 with the film Swami. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

5 / 6 Ahmed Khan Ahmed Khan, who has been praised for his choreography, made his directorial debut in 2004 with the action drama Lakeer: The Forbidden Lines. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 6 Remo DSouza Remo DSouza, who is a popular choreographer, made his directorial debut in 2011 with the multi-star dramatic comedy FALTU Photo credit: Pinkvilla







